3 best Minecraft Wipeout Servers

With a wide range of servers, one of the most popular sandbox games, Minecraft, offers players a variety of experiences. That said, Wipeout servers are a great option for anyone seeking exhilarating races and challenging obstacle courses to try out alone, with friends, or with random players.

Every server offers a different take on the obstacle course from the beloved TV series, giving Minecraft gamers hours of entertainment and excitement.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft servers inspired by the TV series Wipeout

1) MoxMC

IP Address: moxmc.net

MoxMC is an incredible server (Image via Mojang Studios)

MoxMC is regarded as one of the best options for Minecraft Wipeout players. It offers various imaginatively created obstacle courses that are based on the TV show. To accommodate all types of players, the server offers a variety of game types, such as team tournaments, head-to-head challenges, and solo runs.

The dedication of MoxMC to regular updates and new maps is what makes it unique. This commitment keeps the gameplay from getting monotonous by ensuring one is always faced with new challenges. MoxMC is the perfect option for both novice and seasoned players searching for competitive wipeout challenges because of its vibrant community and inviting staff.

The server constantly updates its courses to provide new content for players, ensuring that it never gets old and that you have thousands of hours of content to indulge in. If you've been searching for a Minecraft parkour server with Wipeout aspects, MoxMC should be your first pick, as it even hosts tournaments that offer cash prizes.

2) Unoffical Wipeout

IP Address: 51.161.84.205:25572

The Unoffical Wipeout looks incredible (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Unofficial Wipeout server is suitable for anyone looking for an unofficial Wipeout experience. This server offers a recognizable but novel experience by drawing influence from the TV show's most prominent challenges and courses. Unofficial Wipeout promises an exciting and fast-paced gaming experience in an effort to mimic the essence of the show.

Unofficial Wipeout is distinct because of its capacity for constant innovation and the development of fresh obstacle courses. Players won't get bored with the available content because the server constantly adds new challenges. In addition, the server promotes community participation by letting users submit their obstacle ideas, which gives them a sense of ownership and contribution.

If you're looking to join a community of extremely kind and fun individuals, this is an amazing server.

3) Minr

IP Address: zero.minr.org

Minr is a brilliant server with tons of parkour courses (Image via Mojang Studios)

Another well-known Minecraft Wipeout server that thrives at offering engaging gameplay and challenging obstacles is Minr. Renowned for its meticulous attention to detail and intricately constructed courses, it provides visually appealing maps that perfectly capture the distinct tone of Wipeout.

Aside from possessing an excellent level design, Minr also has a strong scoreboard and rating system. This feature gives the gameplay a competitive aspect, encouraging players to advance in skill levels and rank higher. For those attempting to overcome wipeout problems, Minr provides a friendly and stimulating atmosphere thanks to an enthusiastic community that shares plans and tactics.

This server is known for its parkour courses and puzzling maps, where you can partake in a number of unique Minecraft games. It also has adventure maps and mazes and is a Minecraft droppers server. This is one of the bigger servers in this genre, with hundreds of players playing every single day.