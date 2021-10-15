3 best upcoming features in Minecraft 1.18 snapshots

The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update was rather huge, because of which, the developers had to divide it into two parts. The first part is already out, and the second will be released later this year. However, before releasing the update, new features will need to be tested first.

After testing it themselves, the developers have released development versions of Minecraft called snapshots for all Minecraft players. Players can install snapshots directly from the Java Edition launcher and report any glitches, bugs, or anomalies they might encounter in that version.

Things that will be added to Minecraft 1.18 snapshots

3) Deep dark cave biome

The deep dark cave biome (Image via Mojang)

Three new cave biomes were planned to be added to Minecraft with the Caves & Cliffs update. However, the deep dark cave biome is yet to be added to the snapshots or beta versions. This will be one of the deepest cave biomes where no mob except the Warden can spawn.

2) Sculk blocks

A sculk sensor detecting vibrations (Image via Mojang)

Sculks are mysterious blocks that grow in the deep dark cave biome. There will be various types of sculk blocks, and only one out of them has been showcased by Mojang, which is the sculk sensor.

It is a redstone block that can detect vibrations in its vicinity and emit redstone signals. Sculk sensors will forever change redstone contraptions in Minecraft as wireless redstone will now become possible.

1) Warden

Player attacking a warden in the deep dark cave (Image via Mojang)

The Warden is a unique mob that is blind and hostile. It lives in the deep dark cave biome and has a sculk sensor-like block on its head. Using it, the Warden can locate the player by detecting vibrations from their footsteps or blocks being placed.

Players can avoid taking fights with the Warden by throwing projectiles in other directions. Unlike the Ender Dragon, the Warden is not meant to be killed by the player. Because of this reason, it does not drop anything when killed and has enormous amounts of health points and is capable of dealing incredible damage per hit.

A handful of features revealed during Minecraft Live last year are yet to be added to the snapshots in the coming weeks. Interested readers can check out what was added and changed in the latest snapshot here.

