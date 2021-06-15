3 best uses of spyglass in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

In Minecraft, spyglass is one of the new items that was added in during the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update in the game. Part one of the Caves and Cliffs update was released to players on June 8th, 2021, and spyglass was one of the many new additions to the world.

Players can find lots of new items in the game due to part one of the Caves & Cliffs update. Players can find new mobs, new biomes, new plants, blocks, and items that can be resourceful when defeating the enderdragon.

Spyglass is a new item that is pretty easy to craft in Minecraft, but players will need to use some of the new materials in the game to craft it. The spyglass is crafted using two copper ingots and one amethyst shard.

Copper and Amethyst are two new items that were also added to the game during the 1.17 update. Players can find amethyst in the new Lush Caves biome, and copper can be found in any cave or ravine in veins.

3 uses for Spyglass in Minecraft

Looking for land

(Image via Minecraft Forum)

When players are out in the middle of the ocean, and they do not know where the nearest land is, players can use a spyglass to zoom in to try to locate land. Sometimes, the shore can be too distant for players to see while in the middle of the ocean.

If this is the case, players can use the spyglass as binoculars to zoom in and try to see the nearest patch of land.

Spying on mobs

(Image via Reddit)

Spyglass can be used as a method to scout out mobs in the game. If players want to scout out a village before entering or want to scout out a pillager outpost to plan the best way to attack, using a spyglass is very resourceful.

Players will be able to keep their distance, so they will not attract a threat. Players will be able to scope out surrounding areas to plan an attack or even look for specific mobs in villages. For example, if players want to find a specific villager inside of a village they can scope out the village first.

Looking for places or structures

(Image via Reddit)

Minecraft players can use the spyglass to look for specific places or structures on the map. For example, if a player is looking for a shipwreck in the middle of the ocean, they can use the spyglass to look further out to see if they spot one.

Players can use the item to look further ahead in the world for other biomes and other places to visit and loot in the game.

