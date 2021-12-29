3 best ways to clear ocean monuments in Minecraft

Ocean monuments are expansive Minecraft structures that can take significant time and planning to clear out.

Since ocean monuments can be dangerous in Minecraft, players must take extra caution when entering the structure and attempting to defeat its inhabitants. The structure's guardian and elder guardian mobs can be tough opponents, especially when the player is hindered by slowed movement underwater.

There are a few major ways for players to approach monuments in Minecraft, and each one deserves consideration. Some of the better methods, however, are only available if a player has cleared out an ocean monument before. Curious players will find a quick list of solid approaches below.

Ocean monuments in Minecraft: What are some of the top approaches to clear them out ?

3) Traditional melee/Ranged method

Entering well-equipped is still a solid method for defeating ocean monuments (Image via Mojang)

It isn't the easiest way, but players with sufficient equipment can clear out an ocean monument well enough. Doing so will usually require high-quality Minecraft gear such as diamond and netherite weapons/armor. Players can also bring potions of water breathing to stay underwater. Buckets of milk are also advised, as elder guardians are capable of inflicting mining fatigue.

Ranged weapons also have some effect underwater, though their projectile speed is slowed down. However, players can use a crossbow with firework rockets crafted with firework stars. These rockets can substitute for regular arrows, making for an effective ranged weapon. Furthermore, utilizing a trident with the Impaling enchantment is one of the best weapons for dealing with underwater mobs like guardians.

2) Utilizing a conduit

Conduits offer great benefits for underwater players that even the playing field (Image via Mojang)

Although they require players to have cleared an ocean monument before (excluding cheats and Creative Mode), conduits are excellent for raiding ocean monuments. The power supplied by conduits provides Minecraft players with vision and underwater breathing as well as improved movement speed.

This makes the battle between the player and guardians much less clunky, as players can enjoy a more significant range of movement. Additionally, they won't have to worry about drowning via running out of water breathing potions.

It should be noted that conduits have a determinate range depending on how extensively they're built. It may be necessary for players to either place the conduit in a convenient central area or draw the enemy guardians in. The upside to kiting the guardians to the conduit is that the conduit will also be able to attack the hostile underwater mobs.

1) Draining the monument of water

It isn't easy, but draining an ocean monument can allow for quick conquering of a monument (Image via Mojang)

Though this method often requires Minecraft players to have cleared a monument, draining water from a monument is incredibly effective. There are various ways to conduct the draining of a monument, some of which don't even require precious materials like sponges. Regardless, removing all water from an ocean monument will leave its guardians effectively helpless. Although guardians can survive outside of water, they merely flop about.

After draining a monument, Minecraft players can quickly walk about and clear the area of mobs while collecting the rare materials the monument possesses.

Edited by Siddharth Satish