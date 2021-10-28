3 best ways to transport villagers in Minecraft

Villagers are one of the most profitable mobs in Minecraft as they can be converted into traders. Players can then trade with them to get a wide variety of items, including emeralds.

Many players enjoy creating a trader hall in the game and keep the villagers that offer the best trades there. However, moving the villagers isn't as easy as it may seem. Usually, they do not follow the player and will wander off in any random direction.

Most effective ways to transport villagers in Minecraft

3) Beds

Villagers will walk towards beds during the night (Image via Minecraft)

This is the most tiresome method on this list but works just as well as any other. The villagers will try to sleep when it starts to get dark. Players then need to remove all the beds in the village.

When there are no beds, if the player puts one down somewhere, all villagers in the vicinity will walk towards it and try to sleep on it. By constantly placing and removing beds at certain places, players can make the villagers follow them.

However, as this works during the night, it is unsafe to transport villagers through dark areas as many mobs will start attacking both the player and the villagers.

2) Boats

Boats can be operated with a villager sitting in it (Image via Minecraft)

When a villager is pushed towards a boat, it will automatically sit inside it and cannot escape on its own. Once the villager is inside, players can mount and pilot the boat to take the villager wherever they want. This method works excellently and is efficient as boats are easy to craft.

1) Minecart and rails

A villager in a minecart (Image via Minecraft)

Like boats, villagers will sit in minecarts next to them and cannot dismount at their own will. Players can use this technique to transport a villager by putting down rails and pushing the minecart in the desired direction.

It is recommended that players use a few powered rails if they are going to push the minecart up steep terrains. This will be immensely helpful and will save a lot of time.

