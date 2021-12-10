3 things already known about Minecraft's 1.19 update

It won't be here until 2022, but Minecraft players worldwide are already excited for Minecraft's 1.19 update, known as The Wild Update, and they are clamoring for more details about it.

Fortunately, thanks to stream coverage such as Minecraft Live 2021, as well as diligence by the Minecraft community at large, there are more than a few tidbits of information available about the update slated for a 2022 release.

There's a lot to cover, and not all of it is confirmed and many features are subject to change, but there are certain takeaways that are safe to assume will make it to the final build of the update.

Minecraft: Three major points of interest in The Wild Update

3) Biomes are being reworked for atmosphere

Concept art of a swamp biome released by the developer (Image via Mojang)

As the name might imply, Minecraft's 1.19 update is almost entirely focused on the wilderness of the world. Biomes are being given significant attention in this update in an attempt to give them a more lively and atmospheric feeling.

We've already seen significant changes to biomes and world generation thanks to Minecraft's huge Caves & Cliffs update, and it appears The Wild Update will follow along with its own approach.

2) New mobs and biomes in the Overworld are incoming

Mangrove swamps are a confirmed new biome for The Wild Update (Image via Mojang)

In addition to tweaking existing biomes, Minecraft 1.19 has confirmed at least one new biome. This comes in the form of the mangrove swamp biome, a biome featuring the root-laden mangrove trees that attempts to emulate the waterlogged nature of how mangrove swamps appear in the real world.

There are also more than a few mobs coming to Minecraft 1.19 including the Allay, which won the fan vote during Minecraft Live 2021.

Other mobs include frogs and tadpoles, likely to be found at home in swamp biomes, as well as the long-awaited mini-boss mob known as the Warden, which will reside in the new deep dark biome.

1) The deep dark biome is finally coming

A sculk shrieker sounds off, summoning the Warden in a trailer for the deep dark biome (Image via Mojang)

Originally intended to be released in Minecraft 1.18, the deep dark biome had its release date pushed back to be included in The Wild Update-- in order to put more time into its development.

The result has been shown prominently in trailers, including significantly more depth than the biome was originally seen to have. Sculk now covers much of the biome, and new sculk blocks operate off vibrations and sound, removing light and summoning mobs like the Warden to their location.

Also Read Article Continues below

On top of it all, the deep dark has now been shown to have entire cities underground, rife with loot for prospective players. However, the players will need to be careful, as the Warden doesn't take kindly to trespassers in its domain.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider