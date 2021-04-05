3 things players didn't know about Pink Sheep in Minecraft

Minecraft has a variety of mobs inspired by real-life animals. Players can find cows, sheep, pigs, horses, and many other animals in the game.

Sheep are one of the most common iconic mobs in Minecraft. These bleating mobs spawn in almost all biomes that generate with grass blocks. Sheep spawn in groups of two to three when the light level is seven or above.

Sheep are the best source of wool and mutton in Minecraft. Players can use dye on sheep to turn them into any color, and there are 16 types in Minecraft.

Each represents their color and produces the same color of wool.

Pink Sheep in Minecraft: 3 Things players didn't know

#1 - One of the rarest mobs

Out of all different sheep, pink sheep are the rarest in Minecraft. Adult white sheep are the most common and have a 77.7442% chance of naturally spawning. On the other hand, pink sheep only have a 0.1558% chance of spawning in Minecraft.

Baby pink sheep are rarer than the adult version. Baby variants of sheep have a 5% chance of spawning. There is a 0.0082% of finding a baby pink sheep naturally in Minecraft.

#2 - Pink Sheep were added in Minecraft beta 1.2 update

White Sheep were the first and original sheep, whereas pink sheep were added to the game in the Minecraft Beta 1.2 update. The Minecraft 1.2 update added dyes that gave birth to various types of sheep.

There are 16 types of sheep in Minecraft: white, orange, magenta, light blue, yellow, lime, cyan, grey, light grey, purple, pink, blue, green, brown, red, and black sheep. Similar colored baby sheep were added in the Beta 1.9 Prerelease 3.

#3 - The "Rainbow Colour" Achievement

Minecraft has a fascinatingly long list of achievements in its bedrock edition. Finishing all achievements is a tough challenge on its own. Many players love hunting for achievements and showcasing them in front of their fans and friends.

Pink Sheep are needed to complete the "Rainbow Color" achievement in Minecraft. To complete this achievement, players need to gather all types of wool. Players can get pink wool by shearing or killing pink sheep. Dyeing a sheep pink is easier than finding pink sheep in Minecraft.