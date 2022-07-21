3 ways to make offensive towers in Minecraft 1.19 update

Towers are great bases in Minecraft. They are generally large enough to fit anything and everything a player might need inside them. There's more than enough space for multiple players to make it their home, and they generally look cool.

There are several different designs for towers, and all of them can be made into offensive powerhouses. Adding a few things can dramatically turn them into weapons that wreak havoc.

These are difficult since towers are generally more defensive than offensive, but there are ways to go about it.

In this article, there will be a few tips on how to make these awesome towers more offensively powered. Here's what to do.

Tips to making your Minecraft tower an offensive juggernaut

3) Adding attackers to the base

Players who live in a tower are usually up at the top. The base is usually to get them up to the top, so they don't spend much time down there. That means they can't attack anything from down there because they won't know it's there.

This is especially useful for a PvP map, but if gamers can trap hostile mobs (hopefully not Creepers), they can set up any enemy to be attacked if they try and get inside.

To do this, players will need to trap the mobs by luring them inside an enclosure or spawning them with eggs or commands. Once this is done, players only need to set up a trigger to release them.

This can be done with a pressure plate, a tripwire hook, Sculk, or other redstone items.

2) Add a TNT dropper

There are a few caveats to doing this, but it will be one of the most effective weapons a tower can have. For starters, if the TNT is being dropped, it's a good idea to build it out from the top so that when it drops, it's not right onto the base of the tower.

The blocks won't fall if the base does explode (unless it's made of sand or gravel for some reason), but Minecraft players probably don't want to rebuild their tower every time they have to use the weapon.

The alternative is to make the base out of blast-resistant blocks like Bedrock or Obsidian. This is very difficult, especially in Survival, so it's recommended to try the other method, build the top out from the tower, and extend the dropper as far as possible.

Minecraft TNT droppers can be made very simply with dispensers and redstone connected down the tower to a trigger (pressure plates, tripwires, etc.).

1) TNT cannon

A simple TNT cannon is made with obsidian (Image via Mojang)

This is admittedly the most challenging thing to add to a tower, but it will result in the most overpowered tower in Minecraft. A tower is usually great for defense, but adding the TNT cannon at the top makes it an all-around juggernaut.

To do so, Minecraft gamers will need the following:

Obsidian (16 blocks or more)

Slab (one of any kind)

11 redstone (may need more depending on how big it is)

One bucket of water

Two levers

Five TNT blocks (to start with)

These can be constructed with obsidian, water flowing and pushing the TNT, and other items. For a detailed guide on how to construct one, check out this article.

It will be difficult to control the aim, but Minecraft players can expect their cannon to deal incredible damage. Just make sure there's plenty of TNT to go around.

