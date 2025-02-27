4 best Minecraft horror add-ons for Bedrock Edition

Countless players have a soft spot for Minecraft's horror aspects, which have been around for a long time. As a result, horror add-ons and playthroughs have slowly become more popular. Mojang Studios has also been trying to capitalize on these elements by adding horror-inspired content to the game.

The pale garden biome was added recently, which brought along the Creaking with it. Before that, the Warden was introduced. These Minecraft mobs were intended to cause fear among players.

However, Mojang isn't the only one pushing the game's horror boundaries. This article lists four of the best Minecraft horror add-ons for Bedrock Edition.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

The best horror add-ons you can get for your Minecraft world

1) Horror Survival 2.0 add-on

Horror Survival is one of the best add-ons in the Marketplace (Image via Mojang || Mythicus)

The Horror Survival add-on brings a terrifying experience to your Minecraft world. You will encounter jump scares, creepy creatures, and many spooky surprises. If you enjoy fighting monsters and exploring scary places, this add-on is for you. It features over 20 new monsters to fight.

Apart from them, there are over 60 unique items to use, and at least 15 trinkets with special effects. There is also a Dracula you can encounter in a castle you summon. You can equip seven new armor sets and weapons to help you survive.

The dynamic fog improves the eerie atmosphere and makes the game even more immersive. This Minecraft add-on is ideal for players who enjoy survival horror.

Download the Horror Survival 2.0 add-on from Marketplace.

2) Scary Furniture add-on

The Scary Furniture add-on lets you decorate your Minecraft base with haunted objects. These aren’t just ordinary decorations — they have terrifying surprises hidden inside them.

This add-on includes self-rocking chairs that move on their own, mimic chests that can scare your friends, and a possessed Creeper doll with creepy movements. Haunted portraits watch you, and spooky music boxes play eerie tunes. With 16 different furniture pieces to decorate your Minecraft world, this add-on is perfect for creating haunted houses or scaring your friends.

This add-on may not be as massive as the others but deserves to be here due to its free nature. It is great for improving your horror adventure. You can check the Scary Furniture add-on for more details.

Download the Scary Furniture add-on from Marketplace.

3) Dweller 2.0 add-on

The Dweller 2.0 add-on takes horror in Minecraft to the next level. It adds terrifying creatures called Dwellers that will hunt you down. If you enjoy jump scares and creepy enemies, this one is for you.

This add-on introduces several terrifying dwellers, including The Knocker, The Man From The Fog, Krampus, Shadow Dweller, Goatman, Cavern Dweller, Unseen Death, The All-Seeing One, and The Watchtower. Additionally, there are six Mimic Dwellers that disguise themselves as everyday objects.

Each of these creatures has unique abilities that will make survival even harder. This add-on is ideal for players who love intense horror and challenging enemies.

Download the Dweller 2.0 add-on from Marketplace

4) The Backrooms add-on

Ever heard of The Backrooms? This creepy internet legend has made its way into Minecraft. The Backrooms Add-on brings scary endless hallways and terrifying monsters into your world. It’s a great pick for those who love mystery and horror.

This add-on includes 150+ backroom blocks that allow you to build eerie environments. It also features boss battles with Smiler, Partygoer, Stomper, and Skin Stealer. You can even tame creatures like the Hound and Kitty to fight alongside you.

Blocks from classic Backrooms maps help you recreate the horror. This add-on is perfect for those who want to experience the chilling mystery of The Backrooms inside Minecraft. Just be careful as you never know what’s lurking around the corner. Just because it is ranked low, doesn’t mean it is not that good. It is still worth your time.

Download The Backrooms add-on from Marketplace.

