4 best Minecraft underwater base designs for beginners in 2022

Minecraft players have shown their creativity and capability to build all types of bases. The creative aspect of the game allows for so many possibilities and through its 13 years, many have been explored. We have seen underground bases, cave bases, mountain bases, standard bases, sky bases, and a whole lot more expected to be discovered in the future.

One of the most fun bases to have is an underwater base. The biggest issue, however, is that they can be inherently very difficult to build as water-breathing potions or a conduit are required for any sort of underwater building.

Either way, the end result is always worth the struggle. Here are a few underwater bases that aren't too complicated to build.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Minecraft underwater bases you need to try right now

4) Shipwreck house

Shipwrecks spawn naturally and are almost always underwater. While there is a chance they could generate on shore or above water, that's a rarity. If Minecraft gamers are lucky, they will find one that's either already built or only requires a few additions.

In almost every type of underwater base, safety (unless there is a conduit) is required. Thus, players can build a glass dome around their shipwreck and begin removing any water, which can either be done using sponges or by placing a block in a water space and then breaking it. Sponges are more efficient, but are hard to come by.

3) Basic underwater base

A basic underwater base with a basic resource pack (Image via u/Proarch on Reddit)

The basic underwater base might be a little underwhelming compared to other options, but it's a simple build that works quite well. In essence, it's like any normal build from above ground that exists below the water level, with a certain height limit.

Most gamers prefer to build these with glass so that they can see the ocean in front of them. Either way, crafters can build their base along with an entry and exit.

For this type of base, it's best to have a bubble elevator that can be made with glass, kelp, and magma blocks. This will allow entry and exit without allowing water to flow into the house.

2) Underground underwater

An underground underwater base (Image via Zaypixel on YouTube)

Perhaps the most unique of the Minecraft underwater bases is one that goes underwater and underground. This might be one of the simplest bases in all of Minecraft. To make one, build a tunnel down from the surface to the ocean floor. From there, remove all the water in the tunnel and add ladders to climb up and down.

At the bottom, simply begin mining out a big room so that you can store all of your items. Make it as large as you want, but keep in mind that underground caves can pop up and throw a wrench in the plans.

1) Ocean monument

The great part about ocean monument Minecraft bases is that the entire building is already complete, which means the structure is already generated for you. Unfortunately, that's the end of the easy part. Everything else is tricky. First, you have to clear out the monument by killing all the guardians and the Elder Guardian.

Then, you have to cover it in glass and remove the water. The alternative is to open up the sky and remove the water so it's out in the open air. Either way, it's difficult but certainly worth it.

