How to make a bubble elevator in Minecraft 1.19 update

Bubble elevators are among the coolest things Minecraft players can build. They take players up using water, which can be effective for underwater bunkers, houses, or even automatic farms for aquatic mobs. These elevators are not terribly difficult to create, either. They don't require a ton of materials, though some of the items they do need can be a little bit challenging to come by.

Elevators can also be constructed as large as players need them to be. Here's how to build one in version 1.19.

Building a bubble elevator in Minecraft 1.19 using soul sand and more

A lot of things changed in the 1.19 update. Frogs were added to the game, and the most dangerous hostile mob called the Warden made its debut along with two brand new biomes. However, all the components of an underwater elevator have remained unchanged. This means that the same contraption that could be built prior to 1.19 can still work.

The elevators will also work if the world was made before 1.19 and then updated.

Here's what Minecraft gamers will need to construct a bubble elevator:

One block of soul sand

X blocks of glass

One water bucket

Two signs

The steps to building the mechanism are mentioned below:

Step 1: Place soul sand

Players need to start by removing one block of grass and replacing it with soul sand. This will be what pushes players up through the water.

Step 2: Build the elevator

They can then construct a tower of glass blocks, one on each side of the elevator so that the water is contained.

Towers of glass (Image via Eyecraftmc on YouTube)

Step 3: Pour the water

At the top of the tower, gamers need to place the water bucket inside the tower on the one-block space between the four pillars, so it starts at the top and flows all the way to the bottom. This should almost immediately produce the bubble effect. However, the elevator won't allow Minecraft players to really swim down to the bottom.

To get back down, players will need to jump, which could cause fall damage if they're up too high or in Survival and not Creative mode.

Step 4: Open the door

At the bottom, crafters will need to select one side to be the door. On that side, gamers should place two glass blocks on top of each other. The glass blocks that are currently in front of the flowing water need to be broken and replaced with signs.

The door (Image via Eyecraftmc on YouTube)

To make an elevator for going back down, Minecraft gamers need to repeat every step from two through four. The only change is going to occur in step one, where the block will be different.

In the same fashion, gamers will need to begin by removing one grass block, but this time, they can replace it with a magma block. These blocks can be found in the Nether (just like soul sand), in the ocean, and at ruined portals. They can be mined with a pickaxe.

The two elevators can be made side by side with a wider tower so that Minecraft players can go up and down in the same place for convenience.

