5 best mods to turn Minecraft into Schedule 1

Since Minecraft is a sandbox game, its community has created all kinds of mods to bring new features to it. Some mods are inspired by other games, TV shows, movies, and more. Recently, a game called Schedule 1 has skyrocketed in popularity in which players can work on multiple illegal substance businesses.
Some features in Schedule 1 can also be found in a few Minecraft mods. Here is a list of mods that can somewhat turn Minecraft into TVGS' new game..
List of 5 great mods to convert Minecraft into Schedule 1
1) Psychedelic Drug Chemistry
Psychedelic Drug Chemistry mod, as the name suggests, is a mod that adds all kinds of chemistry-related features that allow players to create various psychedelic drugs in Minecraft. It is a highly detailed mod that has a learning curve.
It adds various chemical machines, glassware, compounds, herbs, and more. Players can not only grow natural psychedelic substances but also make them.
Schedule 1 also allows players to manually create or grow drugs, and this mod brings these features to Minecraft.
2) Weeder
Weeder is a mod that is focused on growing and selling cannabis. It adds a comprehensive way of growing and packaging cannabis and also allows players to use the plant in edibles like brownies. Furthermore, players can also craft bongs, pipes, and blunts to use the substance on themselves.
While Schedule 1 has buyers, the Weeder mod adds another kind of NPC called dealers, who themselves can sell cannabis-related products.
Hence, this mod adds features related to the early gameplay of Schedule 1, where the character grows and sells cannabis.
3) HempFarmer
HempFarmer is a simple mod that adds everything related to hemp (cannabis). From growing the plant to using it in various manners, players can fully explore cannabis in Minecraft through this mod.
Players will be able to find hemp seeds, which can be used to create hemp milk for starters. The seeds can also be sown to grow cannabis, which can then be harvested and used to create several consumables like brownies, potions, etc.
This mod takes the usage of hemp to another level since it also allows players to craft clothes using hemp.
4) Create: Broken Bad
Create: Broken Bad is an addon mod for the main mod, Create. Since Create is a detailed mod that adds various craftable machines to work in Minecraft, many players created addon mods to further add features that work in tandem with Create. One of them is called Broken Bad.
The name Broken Bad is humorously inspired by the popular TV series called Breaking Bad. Since the TV show revolves around the illegal substance business, this mod also offers various methods to create several of these substances through detailed Create machines.
Since players get to make several illegal substances in Schedule 1, this mod is great to get that experience in Minecraft.
5) The Dirty Stuff
The Dirty Stuff is a mod that adds everything related to tobacco, from its seeds to the process of converting the plant to cigarettes. Players can experience the mod by finding a village and finding tobacco seeds in a village chest.
The tobacco seeds can then be planted on farmland and grown. The tobacco plant grows in eight stages. After it is grown, players can harvest the plant and dry its contents on a drying rack, a new block added with the mod.
Lastly, the product can either be packed and sold to villagers or wandering traders or can be consumed by the player.
