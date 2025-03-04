4 most difficult-to-make blocks in Minecraft

The moment players enter a new Minecraft world, they start crafting different blocks. While crafting simple ones like planks, crafting table, furnace, glass, etc., is relatively easy, some blocks can take players days or even months to craft, especially since their ingredients are extremely rare.

Most of these hard-to-get blocks can be quite useful, even game-changing, but as mentioned earlier, they will be tough to craft. Here is a list of four blocks that are hardest to make in Minecraft, and the reasons behind them being so difficult to craft.

List of 4 blocks that are hardest to create or obtain in Minecraft

1) Beacon

Beacon needs a nether star to be crafted (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

A beacon is a block that can take players several days to craft. Even if they hustle hard in-game, it can still be a tough block to craft. The main reason for it being difficult to craft is because of the nether star. It is an extremely rare item that only the Wither boss mob drops.

The Wither must be summoned manually by players with four soul sand blocks and three wither skeleton heads. A wither skeleton head is also a rare item that has a 2.5% to 5.5% chance of dropping when a wither skeleton is killed.

Because of the long and difficult process involved in obtaining the nether star, the beacon automatically becomes a block that is not easy to craft.

2) Block of netherite

A block of netherite requires nine netherite ingots (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

As the name suggests, this block is completely made up of netherite. Hence, to craft this block, players must work hard to find ancient debris blocks to extract netherite from.

If we do the math, each block of netherite is made up of nine netherite ingots. Each netherite ingot is made up of four netherite scraps and four gold ingots. Each netherite scrap comes from one ancient debris block. Hence, players will need a total of 36 ancient debris blocks to create one block of netherite.

Since the ancient debris blocks are extremely hard to find, even at their most common Y level in the Nether, creating a block of netherite automatically becomes hard. Furthermore, players will most likely not create a block of netherite since they will use most of them to create netherite gear for themselves.

3) Verdant Froglight

Verdant froglight is hard to make because of the cold frog's rarity and the froglight's process (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Froglights are unique light-emitting blocks that can only be obtained if frogs kill magma cube mobs. Since magma cubes are in the Nether and frogs are in the Overworld, froglights, in general, can feel like a tough block to create. Among them, however, the most difficult froglight to create is the verdant variant.

This particular froglight is extra hard to obtain since it requires a cold frog to kill magma cubes. As of now, only two frogs spawn naturally in the world: temperate and warm frogs. Since cold frogs need to be manually spawned by placing frogspawn eggs in a cold biome, it makes verdant froglights even more difficult to acquire.

4) Shulker box

Players must complete Minecraft's underlying quest to create shulker boxes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Lastly, shulker boxes are also rare blocks to make since they require players to finish Minecraft's underlying quest and defeat the Ender Dragon. Shulker boxes are extremely useful blocks that act as movable chests to store items and still be in a player's inventory, only taking up one slot of space.

Shulker boxes need two shulker shells to be crafted. These shulker shells are obtained from shulkers, a hostile mob that only spawns in End Cities. Since End Cities only spawn in end islands that are accessible after defeating the Ender Dragon, it makes shulker boxes a lot harder to craft.

