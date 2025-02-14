4 easy ways to get diamonds for Minecraft beginners

Diamonds are one of the most craved resources in Minecraft. Players can use this rare earth mineral to create some of the strongest tools, weapons, and armor parts. The moment a new player enters a new world, they will quickly try to progress till they find diamonds. After finding them, they can go ahead and face more difficult challenges the game poses.

Here are some easy methods beginners can use to find diamonds in Minecraft.

List of 4 easy ways to get diamonds in Minecraft

1) Branch mining at Y level -58

Branch mining is one of the most time-consuming but best ways to find diamonds early (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Of course, mining is one of the best ways to find diamonds early in Minecraft. Mining is the most basic way to find them, even though they are one of the rarest ores in the Overworld. They generate most commonly at around Y levels -58 and -59. This means players have to dig extremely deep, nearly touching the bedrock layer, to find as many diamonds as opissible.

To mine in these areas, iron pickaxes are recommended since deepslate blocks take a lot more time to mine when compared to regular stone.

Players can start mining in a single direction and then start branching out left and right to cover a larger area. This way, they can create various mineshafts down in the Overworld to find diamonds.

2) Looting shipwrecks and buried treasures

Shipwrecks and buried treasures are great for finding diamonds since they do not pose any major threat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

If Minecraft newbies are bored of mining in a straight line, they can resurface and start exploring the world for shipwrecks and buried treasure. These two structures have a small chance of having diamonds as chest loot.

Some of them might try to avoid any enemy encounter since they do not have strong enough weapons and armor. Hence, they will mainly loot areas that do not have many hostile mobs. Shipwrecks and buried treasures are perfect in that case since they do not have any enemies spawning near them.

Players can first explore the ocean to find a shipwreck and then loot the shipwreck chests to find a buried treasure map. Finally, they can find the buried treasure that will most likely have diamonds to loot.

It is worth mentioning that there are low chances of shipwrecks having a map or diamonds in them.

3) Exploring large caves and spotting diamond ores

Players might find diamonds while exploring massive caves as well (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

In the Minecraft 1.18 update, Mojang brought massive world generation changes, allowing the game's code to create massive ravines and underground caves. Hence, players might stumble upon extremely large caves that are several blocks tall and wide. These large caves can be quite tempting to explore, especially for new players. These caves can also be an easy way to spot and mine diamonds.

To find diamonds in these caves, players must first make sure that they are deep enough — at a level where there are higher chances of diamonds being generated.

Also, they must be careful going down these caves since there can be many hostile mobs spawning in these caves. They must take ample food items and torches to light up the entire area. After entering the cave, they can start looking for diamonds that are exposed to air and simply mine them.

4) Using a good fortune pickaxe

Fortune pickaxe can yield lots of diamonds from one ore block (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

When a diamond ore is mined with a regular pickaxe, it will only drop one diamond item. Since diamond ore itself is quite rare in the Overworld, new players might feel bored after looking for more ores. Hence, they must make each diamond ore worth their time. To do this, they should get a good fortune enchantment on a pickaxe.

New players can quickly find a village and turn one villager into a librarian to find a level three fortune enchanted book. Once this is done, they can gradually earn emeralds through other professional villages and get the enchanted book.

If a pickaxe has level three fortune enchantment, it can yield around two to four diamonds from a single ore block. This way, players can get loads of diamonds just from a few ores.

