4 Minecraft item types that deserve a retexture like spawn eggs

Mojang is recently working on Minecraft's next game drop. In recent snapshots and beta/preview versions, most of the new features were introduced. One major addition that will arrive soon is a complete overhaul of spawn eggs. Spawn eggs are creative mode items that can summon a specific mob in Minecraft. Each mob has its own spawn egg.

Previously, the only difference between each spawn egg was the color. In the next update, however, each egg will look like the mob they will spawn, making them a lot more interesting and easy to spot. Like spawn egg changes, Mojang should also change certain types of items that currently look quite identical to one another.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Minecraft item types that should also receive a retexture like spawn eggs

1) Enchanted books

Every enchanted book looks exactly the same (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Enchanted books are items that store the information of one or multiple enchantments. The enchantments in these books can be applied to any gear through an anvil. Despite having different enchantments on them, they all will look identical to one another. Visually, there is no way to tell them apart.

Hence, Mojang should bring new textures for enchanted books so that they look different based on which enchantment is on them. For example, an enchanted book with fire protection can have fire-related textures on the book, while a respiration-enchanted book can have air bubbles textured on it.

With these unique textures, players will have an easier time spotting the exact enchanted book without the need to hover their mouse over it and read the enchantment's name.

2) Potions

Potions should also receive some extra textures to distinguish them (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

There are loads of potions in Minecraft players can use. These are magical liquids that can be drunk to get several status effects. Some potions can apply positive effects, while others can be thrown toward enemies to inflict negative effects. Despite the high number of potions in the game, they only look slightly different based on their color.

Mojang recently added more distinct colors to each potions, but they can still be difficult to diffrentiate, especially for new players who might not have learned each color for each potion. Hence, Mojang can retexture each potion and add unique features to them so that they are easily distinguishable.

3) Tipped arrows

Tipped arrows can also receive new textures (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Tipped arrows are also a set of items that players can use. These are special arrows that are essentially dipped in certain potions to have different kinds of effects. For example, a poison tipped arrow will poison any entity that it hits. Players can shoot these tipped arrows a with any bow or crossbow.

While these special arrows are color coded, players can still have some issue spotting which arrow has what kind of effect. They will have to hover over the arrow to know the effect it will apply.

Hence, Mojang can bring smaller texture changes to tipped arrows so that they visually represent which effect they have.

4) Tools and weapons

Tools and weapons have been the same for several years and can use a retexture (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Since game's release in 2011, tool and weapon textures have remained mostly the same. Because of the same old textures, some players might be bored of looking at them.

Since Minecraft is now gradually bringing major visual changes to Overworld biomes, and has already changed Nether dimension, the original tools and weapons can also receive a retexture. Tools like axes, pickaxes, hoes, and shovels can get new textures, while melee weapons like swords can also look different.

Although these visual changes are not meant to bring distinction between tools and weapons like with previously mentioned items, it will bring new life into these frequently used gear.

