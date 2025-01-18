Minecraft is a game that relies on exploration, creativity, and the thrill of discovering new mobs. While the game already boasts a rich variety of wildlife, there’s always room for more! Adding more mobs would not only expand the diversity but also offer players new ways to interact with the game world.

From crafting unique tools to speeding across the ocean or taming a tiger, these animals would make Minecraft more fun and immersive than ever. Here are four wild animals that could make the game even more exciting, each bringing unique features and gameplay possibilities.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

4 new wild animals Minecraft should add in future updates

1) Sharks

Trending

Sharks would be cool to see in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios || MNO)

Sharks are one of the most requested mobs in Minecraft, but they haven’t been added due to a specific rule. Mojang doesn’t want to represent sharks as either dangerous killers or safe animals to approach. There’s an easy solution to this conundrum, make them neutral mobs.

Neutral sharks would swim peacefully in oceans, adding a thrilling yet balanced dynamic to underwater exploration. If you hit a shark, it could retaliate with a swift bite, making players think twice before attacking. Sharks could also occasionally drop shark teeth, a valuable resource for crafting unique weapons or tools.

The addition of sharks will definitely improve ocean biomes visually, as players can spot them swimming gracefully among coral reefs and shipwrecks. They’d make diving into the deep blue a truly immersive experience.

2) Crabs

Crabs should have won the mob vote (Image via Mojang)

Crabs were one of the proposed mobs in Minecraft Live 2023’s Mob Vote, but sadly, they didn’t make the cut. Crabs would have introduced a useful mechanic, as their large claws, which could occasionally drop, might have allowed players to craft tools that place blocks from a greater distance. This would be a game-changer for builders, making it easy to build large-scale projects.

Players could breed crabs using kelp, creating little crab families to populate their swamps. Their playful interactions with each other and their environment would also bring a touch of whimsy to the game. If you’ve ever wanted a tiny, claw-wielding friend in Minecraft, crabs are the perfect choice!

These mobs would have become an iconic new addition to the game. It's still not too late to add crabs to Minecraft and to introduce an animal-based tool like crab claw.

3) Penguins

Penguins would have been a cool addition to Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Penguins could have brought both utility and charm to Minecraft, making ocean biomes even more enjoyable to explore. They were another adorable mob that was proposed during the 2023 Mob Vote but were the first to be voted out. These charming creatures would have spawned on stony shores, waddling on land but swimming gracefully in the water.

Penguins’ quirky behavior would add a dose of humor to the game. Moreover, one of their coolest features is how they can boost the speed of your boat on water. Penguins would also form groups, making stony shores feel more alive and dynamic.

Watching them interact, dive into the water, and swim at dolphin-like speeds would be a delightful experience.

4) Tigers

Tigers could have been a new rideable mob (Image via Mojang)

Tigers are majestic animals that could add both beauty and utility to Minecraft. They could take inspiration from the regal tiger mount in Minecraft Legends, and a vanilla version of this mob could be a rare find in the wild. Tigers would spawn in jungles and other dense biomes, blending into their lush surroundings.

What makes tigers unique is their potential as a hybrid between a horse and a wolf. Players could tame and ride them, using them to travel quickly across the land. Tigers would be incredibly fast but would have a low jump height, making them ideal for flat terrains. In addition to being a mount, tigers could assist in combat.

Their sharp claws and powerful strikes would make them formidable allies when facing mobs like skeletons, zombies, or even creepers. Taming a tiger would require skill and patience, but the reward of having such a strong companion would be well worth the effort.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!