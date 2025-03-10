4 worst Minecraft structures for loot in 2025, ranked

The world of Minecraft is filled with beautiful biomes and fascinating structures for players to discover and explore. Some biomes, like plains and cherry groves, are visually appealing and serve as ideal building locations. In contrast, others, such as the pale garden and mushroom fields, are rarely visited except for their resources.

Just like biomes, Minecraft structures offer various types of loot. Some have a high chance of containing valuable items like diamonds and gold ingots, while others may provide enchanted books and golden apples. There are all sorts of treasures to uncover when looting structures. However, not every structure offers lucrative rewards.

Some structures have such poor loot that they are often best avoided in a playthrough. Below, we have listed some of the worst Minecraft structures in terms of loot.

What are the worst structures for loot in Minecraft?

4) Swamp hut

A sweet home of a witch and its black cat (Image via Mojang & Sportskeeda Gaming)

Swamp huts are small, isolated structures found in swamp biomes. They are home to a witch and her black cat, but aside from that, there isn’t much inside. You will find just a crafting table, a cauldron, and a few mushrooms. None of these are valuable enough to make searching for a witch hut worthwhile.

That said, if you want to build a witch farm or tame the witch’s black cat, then finding a swamp hut might be useful. These huts only generate in regular swamp biomes, not in mangrove swamps, likely because the latter are too densely packed with trees.

3) Pillager outpost

Pillager outposts are guarded by hordes of pillagers (Image via Mojang & Sportskeeda Gaming)

Pillager outposts can be one of the most dangerous places in Minecraft because of the large number of pillagers that spawn around them. You can try to ignore the pillagers and rush for the loot chest, but the rewards are usually disappointing. Most of the time, you will find dark oak logs, some crops, a crossbow, and a goat horn. The best item you can get here is the sentry armor trim, which has a 25% chance to appear in the chest.

Other than the armor trim, pillager outposts don’t have much else to offer. However, they can be useful if you’re looking for pillager captains who drop ominous bottles (needed for summoning raids and taking part in ominous trials).

2) Igloo

Hidden basement under an igloo (Image via Mojang & Sportskeeda Gaming)

Igloos are small snow structures found in snowy biomes and have a 50% chance of being generated with a basement (hidden under a red carpet). If an igloo has a basement, you will find a zombie villager, a regular villager, a chest with a golden apple, and a brewing stand with a splash potion of weakness.

This setup is meant to teach players how to cure zombie villagers, which can be useful for those playing without guides. It’s also a quick way to get the Zombie Doctor advancement. However, aside from this, igloos don’t serve much purpose, and half of them don’t even have a basement, making them nearly useless.

1) Jungle pyramid

Jungle temples are a cool structure but don't have decent loot (Image via Mojang & Sportskeeda Gaming)

Jungle pyramids, also called jungle temples, are among the worst Minecraft structures in terms of loot. The chances of finding a diamond inside are very low, and the only other notable item found in these is the wild armor trim.

Before Mojang added armor trims, there was little reason to visit jungle temples. Some players only looted them for the dispensers and pistons inside. Even now, they remain an underwhelming structure due to the lack of good loot.

