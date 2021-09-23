5 best adventure modpacks for Minecraft

Minecraft mods can add a plethora of new content to the base game. Each mod is different from one another, and with thousands of mods freely available to download, there's something out there for everyone.

Modpacks bring individual mods together, making adjustments to ensure compatibility to save players massive amounts of trouble. Adventure-based modpacks are some of the best and most popular types of modpack to play, with some packs boasting tens of millions of downloads.

Best Minecraft adventure modpacks to play

1) RLCraft

Often described as the "hardest modpack ever," RLCraft is not recommended for beginners and has a steep learning curve. The "RL" in RLCraft stands for "Real Life," This mod adds multiple new things to make Minecraft more challenging and realistic, such as a thirst and temperature bar.

However, those brave enough to give this mod a try will be greeted with a new RPG adventure and a myriad of new content such as new mobs, weapons, and skills.

2) Zombie Apocalypse

What would happen if the world got infected by a deadly virus and zombies took over? Gamers can answer this question for themselves with this top-quality Zombie apocalypse modpack.

Gameplay-wise, this modpack offers players an immersive experience. Players can embark on an adventure of epic proportions, not only surviving but thriving against a bloodthirsty zombie population.

3) Mineshafts and Monsters

Fans of Minecraft RPG looking for a new adventure might be interested in checking out the Mineshafts and Monsters modpack. This pack comes with a new RPG storyline for players to complete, along with many new items, skills, and mobs to explore.

Furthermore, there's also an in-depth wiki page for new players detailing all relevant information about this modpack, including how to get started, modpack content, and more.

4) Minecraft Eternal

With perhaps the most content out of any modpack on this list comes Minecraft Eternal. This extensive modpack brings adventures, magic, quests, combat, bosses, and quests to Minecraft.

Players will find themselves hard-pressed to get through all the content offered by the modpack, highlighted by an eye-watering 750 unique quests to complete.

5) Valhesia

Valhesia includes some of the most popular classic Minecraft adventure mods that many long-time players will be familiar with. These mods include Mekanism, Neat, Quark, Blood Magic, Druidcraft, and many more.

The familiarity of this modpack is perfect for veteran Minecrafters who might be looking to get back into the world of modding. The pack offers just the right mix of nostalgic mods and fresh content to satisfy any Minecrafter out there hungry for a new adventure.

Note: This list is in no particular order. The opinions reflect those of the writer.

