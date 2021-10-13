5 best animals to farm in Minecraft

In its early days, Minecraft's vast plain lands were populated by common animals like chickens, pigs and the like. Since then, the game has received multiple updates and now has a wide variety of animals.

When starting a new world, animals are the best source of food in Minecraft. Along with food, they also provide resources like leather, wool and so on.

Players can create farms to get resources from animals efficiently and easily. Here are some animals that players should farm in Minecraft.

Best Minecraft animals to farm for resources and food

5) Cows

Cows are the best source of food in Minecraft. Most players rely on cows to survive in the endless survival world. They can breed cows using wheat. When a cow dies, it drops raw beef and steak.

Players can cook raw beef to get a steak in Minecraft. Leathers from cows are also helpful for making books. Without books, players will have a tough time enchanting their items.

4) Chickens

Chickens are one of the most iconic mobs in Minecraft. Players can find chickens in any Overworld biome with grass blocks. On dying, chickens drop feathers and raw chicken meat. When killed with fire, they provide cooked chicken instead of raw chicken.

Players can breed chickens using seeds to spawn baby chickens. Instead of manually growing chickens, they can make automatic chicken farms to acquire food items easily.

3) Spiders

Unlike other animals on this list, spiders are always hostile towards the player. Defeating spiders awards strings and spider eyes in Minecraft. One can find spider spawners in dungeons and mineshafts.

With a spider spawner, players can easily create spider XP farms. Spider eyes are an essential ingredient for creating weakness and poison potions. Along with spider eyes, this farm also produces strings, which can be traded for emeralds.

2) Bees

Two years ago, Mojang introduced cute bees with the 1.15 Buzzy Bees update. Minecraft bees can create honey just like real-life bees. Players can harvest honey from beehives or bee's nests.

Honey bottles are a valuable resource for redstone engineers. Players need honey bottles to make honey blocks, one of the most popular redstone blocks.

1) Sheep

Shearing sheep is the easiest and fastest way to get wool in Minecraft. Players can make a simple sheep farm to obtain an infinite source of wool. With so much wool, they can make beds and use them to find ancient debris in the Nether.

Wool blocks are also great for building in Minecraft. Players can also sell wool to shepherds and make some shiny emeralds by farming sheep.

Like regular farms, animal farms are also meant for providing useful resources to players. By building animal farms, they won't have to worry about gathering food manually.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

