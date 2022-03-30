5 best anime Minecraft skins (2022)

Minecraft is one of the best and most popular games ever created. One unique aspect of the game is the ability to customize the character’s skin to give a personalized look through skins.

Minecraft skins are used to customize the player's look in a multiplayer game. They are also used by single players to allow themselves to look different from everyone else. Players can create their own skins, or they can use premade ones.

While there are many styles of skins out there, one of the most popular categories is those of anime skins. These skins often reflect popular anime show characters and are hugely popular among fans.

5 Minecraft anime style skins that are perfect for fans to use

5) Kaneki Tokyo Ghoul Skin

Ken Kaneki Tokyo Ghoul skin (Image via NameMC)

Starting off this list is a skin from the popular series "Tokyo Ghoul." This anime features ghouls that only survive by eating human flesh while hiding in secrecy.

This particular skin is of the main character, Ken Kaneki, formally a student studying Japanese literature before being involved in a tragic accident that turned him into a ghoul.

In terms of style, this skin is rather dark and perfect for those who enjoy Minecraft horror. It looks extremely mysterious and is the perfect anime skin for anyone, even those that have not watched the Tokyo Ghoul anime.

4) Pokemon Charmeleon Skin

Charmeleon skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Up next is a perfect option for anyone looking for a goofy and playful skin. This skin is from the world of Pokemon and is of the popular Pokemon known as Charmeleon.

The worlds of Minecraft and Pokemon frequently cross due to overlapping fan communities. This is also seen on popular servers such as Minecraft Pokemon Pixelmon servers. While Charmeleon may not be as favored among fans as Charizard (what Charmeleon evolves into), this particular skin is somewhat quirky.

It makes an excellent choice for anyone looking for lighthearted and fun anime-style skin. Minecrafters enjoying Minecraft Pixelmon Pokemon servers have more reason to love this skin.

3) Anime Girl

Anime Girl skin (Image via SkinsMC)

While this next skin isn't from any particular anime series, it still has a brilliant anime style and will likely appeal to anyone searching for an Anime-style girl skin.

The particular girl in this anime-styled skin rocks cool hair that's dyed pink on one side, a frilly pink dress, long black boots, and hazel brown eyes. All in all, this skin is a great choice for anyone looking for a cutesy anime skin.

2) Naruto Skin

Naruto skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Any list regarding anime wouldn't be complete without at least mentioning something Naruto-related. As one of the best-known and well-regarded manga and anime TV series, Naruto holds a special place in the heart of many fans who grew up watching the show.

This particular Minecraft rendition is of the main character, Naruto Uzumaki. The skin shows off Naruto's beach blonde hair and has characteristic features, including the iconic hairband, yellow coat, etc.

1) Ash Ketchum Skin

Ash Ketchum Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Last on the list is one more skin from the Pokemon franchise. This particular skin is of Ash Ketchum, the lead character of the Pokemon animated TV series.

For many, Ash Ketchum is a relatable, funny, and often inspirational character. His positive attitude and demeanor are part of what makes Pokemon so special for many fans.

