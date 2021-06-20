5 best automatic Minecraft farms for survival on 1.17 version

Mojang released the most anticipated update in the history of Minecraft on 8th June 2021. The Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update was sadly split into two parts because of its massive size. The first part has been released, while the second part is planned to be launched in winter 2021.

Part 1 of the Caves & Cliffs update brought new and compelling features, mobs, and items like the spyglass and copper. With the latest version of the game out, players are ready, and some have already begun their journey of survival in their new Minecraft world.

One of the first and foremost hurdles in the adventures of survival and hardcore mode of Minecraft is the lack of food resources in the early phase of the game. This article covers the top five automatic farms that work in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update part 1.

Best automatic farms for survival in Minecraft 1.17

5) Sugar Cane farm

A simple sugarcane farm (Image via wattles)

Players know that paper can be crafted from sugarcane. The paper makes sugarcane farms so important in Minecraft because paper can craft essential items such as books, cartography tables, and empty maps.

Books can be used to craft bookshelves to create an excellent enchanting table setup that can provide high-level enchantments to the players.

4) Cow farm

Cows in Minecraft are a great source of food and leather as a single steak will restore the player's health by eight hunger points or four hunger.

To make an excellent enchanting table set-up, players need to get leather, as leather is one of the crafting ingredients required for books. Cow farms yield leather in good quantity depending on the design of the automatic farm.

3) Wheat farm

Simple automatic wheat farm (image via instructables)

Wheat can be necessary for the player if they are looking to create and use a cow farm. Keep in mind that wheat is required for breeding cows. Wheat can also be used as a food source by crafting bread from it.

2) Kelp farm

Automatic kelp farms are fairly easy to make and do not require rare or hard-to-craft blocks or items. What makes this farm so much worth building is the use of kelp.

Kelp is a plant that grows in water and can be found near seagrass in an ocean biome except frozen or warm water biomes. Players on various blocks can raise kelp. Therefore, making a kelp farm is undemanding.

Kelp can be used as a food source or a great fuel source. Once kelp is cooked in a furnace, players will get dried kelp and make a dried kelp block.

1) Chicken farms

Simple chicken farm (Image via JCPlayz)

Cooked chickens are a great food source, and a single cooked chicken will increase six hunger points or three hunger. Players can also get feathers from this farm which can be used to craft arrows and Book and Quill.

