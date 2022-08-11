5 best blocks to farm in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft ranks pretty high on the list of the best survival games ever made. However, this also means that it takes its survival mechanics quite seriously. What this means is that Minecraft can be a pretty difficult title to play, as it punishes players for making mistakes or being careless.

Players can lose all of their hard-earned loot in a matter of seconds. Thankfully, the title provides a variety of items that serve as tools to help the player survive in the game’s ruthless world.

Some of the best and most effective tools are blocks, which help the player in progression, traversal, and, most importantly, survival. This article will take a look at five blocks that players can farm in order to make their Minecraft playthrough a little easier.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Which Minecraft 1.19 blocks are the best to farm?

5) Sculk sensors

The sculk sensor is a fascinating new block introduced with Minecraft 1.19. It detects vibrations and sounds in its vicinity, which could be caused by any type of event or action. Upon receiving the said vibrations, the block emits a high-pitched noise and a redstone signal.

The block can be found in the newly added Deep Dark biome, along with a host of other sculk-related blocks. When encountered in the Deep Dark biome, a sculk sensor should be treated with utmost caution as it can potentially set off sculk shriekers around itself.

This, in turn, can lead to a Warden being spawned. When not in the deep dark biome, players can make use of the redstone capabilities of the sculk sensor block by incorporating it in their redstone builds. This makes it a good reason for players to farm this block.

4) Mangrove wood and roots

Another new biome added with Minecraft 1.19 is the mangrove swamp biome. This biome contains a new variant of swamps as well as the new frog mob. It also offers a variety of new blocks centered around mangrove wood.

Mangrove trees grow around this biome and provide the player with mangrove logs, along with planks, slabs, stairs, etc. In addition to this, mangrove roots are a new type of block that can be utilized in building and for other purposes due to their unique appearance.

3) Froglight

The new frog mob is one of the most adorable and highly anticipated mobs ever added to the game. Frogs come in three variants: tropical, swamp, and snowy/cold.

Each type of frog can be found or can be spawned in biomes of different temperatures. Additionally, each frog variant affects the generation of a new block known as froglight.

Froglight is an entity that is spawned when a frog digests a magma cube. Each froglight block comes in one of three different variants, depending on the frog variant that spawned it. These blocks can be used in building and as light sources.

2) Sculk blocks

The category of sculk-based content includes blocks and items that are covered with the new “sculk” substance. Sculk blocks have a dark bluish texture and are found inside the deep dark biome.

The best feature that comes with these blocks is that breaking them drops experience points. This helps players turn these blocks into mildly-efficient XP farms.

1) Ancient Debris

While Minecraft 1.19 contains many new blocks and items, the netherite and ancient debris resources remain one of the rarest and most valuable items in the game. Ancient debris is mostly found as a single block and has a chance of 0.004% to spawn per chunk in the nether dimension.

Smelting this block creates netherite scrap, which can be combined with gold ingots to create netherite ingots. Players can use netherite ingots to upgrade their diamond gear, making it significantly more durable and fire-resistant.

