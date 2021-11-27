5 best decoration ideas for castles in Minecraft

Castles are the build of choice for many Minecraft players. From medieval towers to fantasy fortresses, these extravagant builds are a great way for players to show off their skills in-game, as they can take a lot of time and resources to build.

But while Minecraft players may spend hours building the exterior of their castles, they may have trouble decorating the interior. Luckily for players, there are a number of decorative ideas that they take inspiration from. Many of these are available online.

Want to decorate your castle in Minecraft, but not sure how? Here’s a list of five ideas to help players get started.

5 best decoration ideas for Minecraft castles

5) Chandeliers

Chandeliers are a fun, decorative way for Minecraft players to illuminate their castles in-game, and they can be built almost anywhere. All players need is a tall ceiling and some building materials, and they'll be ready to build their own chandelier.

This chandelier design uses armor stands and banners, but players can omit these and make a simple chandelier using just fences and torches

4) Banquet tables

An image of a castle's banquet hall in-game (Image via Minecraft)

Building a banquet table is an easy and exciting way for Minecraft players to liven up their castles. It's also fairly simple to do. All players need to build a banquet table are some slabs, planks, and stairs. Cakes and carpets can also be added for some extra ambiance, but these are completely optional.

3) Armor displays

Armor stands are a common sight in many Minecraft builds. They're a great way for players to decorate while showing off their wealth and resources in-game. So why not take it one step further? Players can do just that by building an armor display.

Players have many options when building armor displays, as these builds can take on any number of shapes. An armor display can be as simple as an armor stand on a slab, or as complicated as a tiered glass case. Nonetheless, these builds are an exciting addition to any castle in Minecraft.

2) Fireplaces

Want to illuminate your castle in Minecraft? Building a fireplace is a great place to start. Fun and functional, fireplaces aren’t just a way for players to fend off the dark. They can also be incredible decorations. There are even some fireplace designs available online, which players can customize to fit their tastes.

1) Thrones

There is perhaps nothing more synonymous with castles than a throne, so it would make sense for players to want one in their builds. Luckily for players, thrones are usually pretty easy to build. Thrones can be as intricate as players desire, and players can construct a simple one with just a few different building blocks and a banner.

Building a castle can be a fun and exciting part of Minecraft gameplay, and players may spend hours perfecting their build. Luckily for players, there are a number of designs and decorations to take inspiration from.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi