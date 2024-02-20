5 best duplication glitches in Minecraft 1.20

Sometimes, Minecraft fans need more resources but don't have access to Creative Mode or commands to get them. While finding or crafting these materials can help, players occasionally need a high volume of resources that would take an obscene amount of time to collect. This is where duplication glitches can come in handy, and many remain in the game as of the 1.20 update.

Although there's still plenty of time for these Minecraft duplication glitches to be removed, they still operate in version 1.20 and its minor updates like 1.20.3, 1.20.4, etc.

If players are hoping to rack up a ton of extra resources (or, in some cases, use duplication for other means), there are certain duplicators they definitely want to take advantage of.

5 Minecraft duplication glitches worth taking advantage of in the 1.20 update

1) Rail Duper

The rail duper is incredibly easy to build in Minecraft (Image via BrianCraft/YouTube)

Rails are relatively cheap to build in Minecraft. However, the fact that they require ores like iron and gold, depending on the rail type, means that players can run out of raw resources to make them.

Fortunately, this is easily fixed with a rail duper machine, which can be built with little more than a few observers, slime blocks, and at least two rails. Once activated, a continuous loop is engaged to churn out rails regularly.

The best aspect of rail dupers in Minecraft 1.20 is they save players a ton of raw resources and are incredibly cheap to produce. There are very few downsides, if any at all.

2) Tripwire Duplicator

A tripwire duper might be more useful than it seems (Image via BrianCraft/YouTube)

Sure, tripwires aren't the most useful materials in Minecraft, but they can be traded to fletcher villagers for emeralds. This makes tripwire duping a great way to farm emeralds at various points in the game progression.

This duper works by linking two tripwires by string, both attached to trapdoors. An armor stand is placed on the string, and a piston is then used to break the string and the tripwires.

This inadvertently causes the tripwires to duplicate when the strings are broken, making this duping method fantastic for emerald farming or collecting tripwires for any traps or pranks players might have planned.

3) The Task Manager Glitch

This Minecraft glitch requires a step to be carried out outside of the game (Image via Mojang)

This glitch might seem tricky, but it doesn't require much effort in Minecraft 1.20. It requires players to place a container like a chest or shulker box, save and exit their world, then re-enter it and place any items they'd like to duplicate into the container.

Without leaving the container's UI, players must open their task manager and end the OpenJDK Platform Binary process, which will crash the game.

While this sounds bad at first, players will notice that when they re-open the game and load up their world again, they'll have duplicated items in the container to take advantage of. This glitch can be used with just about any item or block in version 1.20, making it incredibly versatile and useful.

4) TNT Duper

TNT duping remains one of the best glitches in the game (Image via UForced/YouTube)

One of Minecraft's longest-running glitches is among its most popular. While Mojang has stated that it doesn't like TNT duping, the developer has yet to patch the glitch.

This glitch utilizes pistons and slime blocks in a somewhat similar way to the rail duper mentioned before but duplicates and activates TNT blocks before dropping them and causing them to explode.

While this isn't a method that will get players TNT for their inventory, it can be incredibly useful for clearing out land and even blast mining. TNT duping can also be quite the way to prank friends and grief their builds if that kind of thing is permitted in the multiplayer server they're on.

5) End Portal Duper

The End portal is capable of duplicating some blocks (Image via The Master Miner/YouTube)

Although this doesn't work for all in-game blocks in Minecraft, it can be useful for duplicating blocks affected by gravity, like sand, gravel, boats, or even Ender Dragon eggs.

By filling the lava pit beneath the portal, placing fence blocks over the pit, and then dropping gravity-altered blocks from a certain height into the End portal, players will find their blocks duplicated when entering the End.

While this duplication glitch might be somewhat limited in what it can accomplish, it's incredibly helpful if players are running low on blocks like sand, which aren't renewable in the game world.