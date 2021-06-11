5 best enchantments for Minecraft 1.17 version 

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update has finally been released, and players are excited to play part one of the update. It introduced many new features, and although there are no new enchantments, players should still know the best enchantments to have in the Minecraft world.

There were new mobs released and tons of new blocks and plants for players to discover. Players can enchant their weapons in Minecraft to fight off the mobs when they turn hostile and to help mine the new blocks in the game.

There are several different Minecraft enchantments. In order for players to enchant anything, they must have an enchanting table or an anvil. An anvil is created using four iron ingots and three iron blocks. Players use this to enchant using books.

An enchanting table is created using four obsidian blocks, two diamonds, and one book. Players use an enchanting table to enchant items using lapis lazuli. Both items require enchantment levels for the action to take place.

There are several enchantments in Minecraft that players can place on their weapons, tools, and armor. However some enchantments are more useful than others, and some are just pointless.

In this article, players will learn the five best enchantments in Minecraft 1.17!

Top 5 Minecraft enchantments in 1.17

1) Protection

This enchantment is really good for Minecraft players while doing anything in the game. This enchantment will protect players from general damage taken in the world, and allows the player to take less damage from entities.

Protection enchantment can be placed on armor using an anvil or an enchanting table

2) Mending

Mending is one of the best enchantments for players to have in the game. Mending is extremely useful for players to take with them, especially when mining or mob farming.

Mending takes the XP that players gain from slaying mobs, mining blocks, smelting objects and other tasks in the game, and uses it to repair the durability of the players weapon or armor.

This enchantment will repair the player's item each time they get experience while using that item. Players should note that earned XP will go only to the item and not the XP bar.

3) Fortune

Fortune is a good enchantment to have in Minecraft, especially during the new 1.17 update. Since there are new blocks in the game, and new and improved caves, it will be easier to find rare items.

Fortune increases the amount of materials that are dropped when a player mines specific blocks. Fortune will allow the player to get more resources and increase the chances of a player getting rare drops out of a block.

Since new blocks such as amethyst and copper were added to the game during the 1.17 update, players can use the fortune enchantment to get more of these while mining.

4) Unbreaking

Unbreaking is a good enchantment for players to have while doing anything in the game. This enchantment will allow players to use equipment with a chance of durability not reducing at all.

This enchantment will allow the player to use their weapon for much longer without having to craft another one. This is helpful since players will be mining a lot during this update, and they will not have to continuously mine tools.

5) Silk Touch

The silk touch enchantment is usually not on the list for the best Minecraft enchantments, but for the 1.17 update, this enchantment is extremely helpful in some cases.

Some of the new blocks added to the 1.17 update require players to use silk touch to mine them, or to get a great amount. Players can use this enchantment to mine specific blocks as itself, such as Amethyst for example.

