5 best enchantments for tools in Minecraft

Enchanting an item in Minecraft is one of the best ways of improving its abilities. There are a handful of different enchantments that players can choose from. They can apply enchantments directly to their items using an enchanting table or an enchanted book and anvil.

To apply enchantments using enchanted books, players must place the item that needs to be enchanted and the enchanted book in the first two slots of an anvil. Enchanted books can be obtained in various ways. One of the most reliable methods of acquiring them is by trading with librarians.

This article covers the best enchantments for tools in Minecraft.

Best tool enchantments in Minecraft

5) Silk Touch

Silk Touch is a unique enchantment that players can apply to mining tools. When a player mines a block such as a diamond ore using a Silk Touch enchanted tool, the ore drops itself instead of dropping a diamond. Silk Touch is incompatible with Fortune. Therefore, it cannot be applied to items that have the Fortune enchantment.

4) Fortune

Fortune is a fantastic enchantment that can be applied to pickaxes, shovels, axes and hoes. It makes the ores drop more than one item when mined using a Fortune enchanted item.

There are three different levels of Fortune enchantment in the game. The number of items that will be dropped and the chances of this happening depends on the level of the enchantment.

3) Efficiency

Just like Fortune, the Efficiency enchantment can be applied to mining tools like shovels and pickaxes. As the name suggests, it makes using the item more efficient by increasing the mining speed. It has five different levels, and at maximum level, it increases the mining speed by 45%.

2) Unbreaking

Applying Unbreaking III on a Netherite pickaxe (Image via Minecraft)

Unbreaking does not make an item indestructible. It decreases the amount of durability it will lose when used for mining. This makes the item last a lot longer.

Players can apply the enchantment to all types of armor items, weapons and mining tools. It has three levels and can generally be easily obtained using an enchanting table.

1) Mending

Mending is arguably one of the best enchantments in Minecraft. It can be applied to any weapon, tool or armor item in the game. When a player has a Mending item equipped, the experience orbs they collect are used to restore that item's durability if it is not at full health.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinions of its writer.

Also Read: How does enchanting work in Minecraft?

Edited by Sabine Algur