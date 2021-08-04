How does enchanting work in Minecraft?

In Minecraft, players can place enchantments on equipments. Enchantments will give players a special ability that will stay equipped on the item until it breaks.

There are several different enchantments in Minecraft. Players can place enchantments on weapons, armor, mining tools and other things. Sometimes, when specific mobs are killed, they drop enchanted armor. Most of the time the armor is leather and the durability is really low, however it is repairable.

Players guide to enchanting in Minecraft

How does enchanting work?

Experience orbs (Image via Minecraft)

Enchanting works by trading in experience levels for enchantments. Players can see their experience level indicated on the green bar at the bottom center of the screen.

Experience orbs will be granted to the player when they kill a mob, smelt items, mine blocks, and remove enchantments. These experience orbs will gradually fill the green bar in the center of the screen.

The maximum amount of experience levels that players can pay for an enchantment is 30. The stronger the enchantments are, the higher the cost.

How to enchant

Enchanting table and anvil (Image via Minecraft)

Players will need to use either an enchanting table or an anvil to enchant items. Enchanting tables are crafted using four blocks of obsidian, two diamonds and one book.

To enchant using the table, players will need to have lapis lazuli and enchanting levels. When the table is opened, a menu will come up, and players will see a designated spot for the item they wish to enchant and for the lapis.

On the right, a list of three enchantments will be available for players to choose from. Players may enchant their item as long as they have the required resources to do so.

In order to enchant using an anvil, players will need to have an enchanted book. Enchanted books can be found by searching in treasure chests, strongholds, fishing using the luck of the sea enchantment or by trading with villagers.

Players can also create an enchanted book by placing a non-enchanted book in the enchanting table. Once they have obtained the enchanted book, players will need to craft an anvil using four iron ingots and three iron blocks.

Upon opening the anvil, players will see three open slots. The slot on the far left is where players will place the item they wish to enchant. The middle slot is where players will place the enchanted book, and the finished enchanted product will be on the right.

Some enchantments can only be found as enchanted books. For example, Mending is one of the best enchantments in the game, but players will never see it on an enchanting table.

How to get stronger enchantments

Enchanting table with bookshelves (Image via Minecraft)

Players can get stronger enchantments by using an enchanting table and placing bookshelves around it. The maximum level of enchantment that players can get is level 30.

To do this, Minecraft players will need to place 15 bookshelves around the enchanting table in a 5x5 manner, leaving a door for players to access it.

