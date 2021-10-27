Skyblock is a popular type of gamemode in Minecraft where players spend their game on a floating island in the sky. Players can find skyblock maps available for download online. Many popular Minecraft multiplayer servers also host skyblock maps.

Minecraft skyblock offers players very few ways to obtain resources in-game, so players will have to get creative. Building farms is an excellent way to do this. Minecraft skyblock often limits the ways in which players can obtain resources. Farms are an excellent way for players to combat this, as they help establish a reliable source of food, blocks, and other useful items.

Not sure what type of farm to build in your skyblock game? Here’s a list of the five best farms for players to build in Minecraft skyblock.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of its writer.

5 best farms to build in Minecraft skyblock

5) Kelp farm

Kelp doesn't need a lot to grow (Image via Minecraft)

Kelp can be cooked to make dried kelp, which can be used as food and fuel. It’s also a great way for Minecraft players to fill up their compost bins. Kelp doesn’t require a lot to thrive and kelp farms are incredibly easy to build. All players will need to get started is some space underwater for the plant to grow.

4) Mob XP farm

XP in Minecraft is used for enchanting items like weapons, armor, and tools. This is often invaluable for players. However, it can often be difficult to gather XP in skyblock. Building an XP farm is a great way to combat this. XP farms can take many shapes. Some are automated, while others require more player involvement.

3) Potato farm

An image of a potato farm in-game (Image via Minecraft)

Establishing a reliable source of food is an important step in any Minecraft game. This is especially true in skyblock, where there are few sources of food. Potato farms are an excellent addition to any skyblock base. Players can build one using just dirt, water, and a hoe.

2) Tree farm

An incredibly versatile block, wood has an array of uses in Minecraft. It can be used for crafting and building. It's also an excellent source of fuel.

It's important to have a steady source of wood throughout a player's Minecraft journey. This is especially true in skyblock, as resources are limited. Building a tree farm is one way for players to ensure they have enough wood for their game.

Tree farms can be as simple as planting a row of trees in the dirt or as complicated as a fully automated redstone system. Nonetheless, they are an important step for skyblock players.

1) Cobblestone generator

Coming in at number one on this list are cobblestone generators. One of the simplest farms in Minecraft, cobblestone generators are a crucial part of early skyblock gameplay. This is because they’re a quick and easy way of getting blocks to expand your island.

Cobblestone generators can be very simple. All players need to build one is water, lava, and a pickaxe. They can also be automated, though this will require some redstone.

Edited by Danyal Arabi