5 best game-changing items in Minecraft

With hundreds of unique blocks and items in Minecraft, deciding what to spend time and valuable resources into crafting can be a rather daunting decision for players.

Part of what makes Minecraft so great is that it's a game with no clearly set goals, therefore the best and most valuable items in the game can be different for different players.

Some items, however, are particularly notorious for being so powerful that they can single-handedly alter the path of gameplay taken by players.

5 of the most game-changing items in Minecraft

5) Shulker box

Shulker boxes can often be overlooked by players, but they are a highly valuable item that have big potential to change how the game is played.

By using shulker boxes, players can increase their available storage space from a humble 36 slots all the way to almost 1000. With such a huge amount of available inventory space, players can transport everything that could ever be needed in different scenarios. This significantly increases survivability and reduces the amount of back and forth trips required.

4) Enchantment table

The enchantment table is the gateway to upgrading regular old tools into powerful weapons and tools that can wreck havoc on foes.

Although somewhat expensive to craft, the enchantment table is an investment that will pay dividends in the long run.

3) Totem of undying

As a relatively new item to the game, the totem of undying sometimes doesn't get as much love as it should. With the ability to completely prevent players from dying and hence save a hardcore game from utter disaster, this list would not be complete without mentioning the totem of undying.

While the item can be very tedious to craft due to having to locate a woodland mansion, no Minecraft hardcore player should feel safe without a totem of undying wielded in their left hand.

2) Beacon

The beacon grants all players within its vicinity a plethora of different possible power-ups, including increased mining speed, damage and even walking speed. This makes the beacon a highly versatile item, useful for different situations.

Beacons are particularly useful for when playing on Minecraft survival servers, as they affect several players at once, provided that they are standing close to the beacon.

1) Elytra

The elytra allows players to glide through the air and traverse huge distances without compromising maneuverability.

Where the elytra truly shines, however, is when it's paired with the humble firework to form a truly game-changing combo. For those unaware, fireworks can be used to force elytra flight, essentially allowing players to take flight at their own will.

Provided the player has enough fireworks at hand, this method can be used to scale across huge distances of land at a pace unlike anything else found in the game.

Edited by Siddharth Satish