There are other fantastic video games that are similar to Minecraft, that players can enjoy on PC.

Minecraft is well-known as an exceptional building and survival game, with over 200 million copies sold worldwide. However, even Minecraft can get stale at times when played on a consistent basis. Luckily, there are other gaming options that also contain some of best qualities of Minecraft's gameplay.

There are a collection of video games that have exceptional building and survival elements, with unique features and intense takes on the genre. As an added bonus, a bunch of the games on this list have far better graphics than Minecraft.

This article will be showcasing some of the best alternative games to Minecraft that players can enjoy on PC.

5 best games like Minecraft for PC

#5 Terasology

Terasology is a completely open source voxel-world that is available for players to hop right in to start building and exploring. Upon immediate view of the game, most gamers will see the immediate resemblance to the blocky and colorful world of Minecraft.

The graphics and shading in Terasology are similar, but serve as a breath of improved, yet familiar, air to those found in Minecraft in terms of quality. Terasology is also home to a vibrant community, with their own mods and gameplay options.

This game would be a best bet for those looking for a game incredibly similar to Minecraft, with just a few small tweaks.

As an amazing perk, this game is 100% free to download and play!

#4 Rust

Rust is a very intense experience, both in terms of gameplay and the competitive nature of those who play it. The combat and survival system in Rust, makes Minecraft look like a set of training wheels or a game set to "baby-mode" difficulty.

Instead of just Creeper explosions, gamers who play Rust have to worry about being robbed or just being point blank killed in an ambush. Rust is an unforgiving world, and players should buckle up for a wild ride if they decide to hop in.

Good luck to anyone who decides to join and survive this game and it's community. Check out the fan-magameplay trailer by Daily Dose of Rust for some insight into the harsh reality of the game.

#3 Empyrion

Empyrion is like Minecraft, but with dozens of additional gameplay options that have been brought into a galactic and technically advanced era. Players will start their adventure on a desolate planet after leaving their escape pod.

From there, the goal is to gather resources and build, in order to expand outward across the reaches of the universe. Players can expect to come across a multitude of factions and space battles galore

One amazing feature of this game is that gamers can design their own dream spacecrafts and builds, by creating blueprints in creative mode. Those blueprints can then be brought into the game and built for use, once a player has gathered all of the necessary resources and materials.

#2 7 Days to Die

7 Days to Die is a post apocalyptic survival game, that will test the player's resilience, tenacity, cleverness, and grit. Players will have one week to gather enough resources to build a strong enough base, that can survive the onslaught by the Blood Moon Horde.

Traps, spike walls, auto-turrets, security cameras and other engineering creations can be used by players to delay their inevitable demise. Funnily enough, the game also operates on a cube based building system for the placement of objects and creations in the game world. This is not that unfamiliar to the system found in Minecraft.

This feature trailer may be from Playstation, but gamers should have no fear, as the game is available on Steam too.

#1 Terraria

Terraria is an action-adventure sandbox game, where players can explore, gather resources, and fight enemies alone or with a group of friends. In Terraria, there is a lot more emphasis on combat than there is in Minecraft. However, players still have the ability to build their own bases and creations.

Players will need to toil to gather experience, in order to use powerful magic to assist them in combat against bosses. Magic, along with powerful weapons, will help players fight their way to the end, and eventually defeat the Moon Lord.

This 2D scroller adventure is well-known as a game similar to Minecraft, but all of it's unique aspects and differences in gameplay, make it a game truly worth checking out.

