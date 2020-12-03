There are other wonderful games that are similar to Minecraft that gamers can play for completely free.

Minecraft is an exceptional sandbox survival and building game, but it does cost money in order for players to play it through legitimate means. With the current global pandemic still rippling across the world, money is pretty tight for a lot of people.

Not everyone has the excess capital in order to invest in new video games right now. As an alternative, there are plenty of other games out there that are like Minecraft, that can all be played without paying any money.

This article will be showcasing some of the best games that are similar to Minecraft, all of which are completely free to play.

5 best free games like Minecraft

#5 Minetest

Minetest is a complete open source voxel game engine, with a massive variety of gameplay and world options for players to dive into. Upon first glance, many gamers who are familiar with Minecraft will find stark similarities.

The gameplay is similar in that players can build and explore to their heart's content, be it alone or with friends.

Minetest also fully supports community contribution and input, through their own user-friendly Lua API. Players can build their own gamemodes, mods, characters, and more. These can then be shared with Minetest in their own community content database.

Start playing here

#4 Trove

Trove is the happy result of bringing the elements of blocky sandbox games like Minecraft into it's very own MMO. The graphics and some of the gameplay are reminiscent of the colorful and playful world of Minecraft.

However, players in Trove are able to also enjoy many of the traditional successful aspects of an MMORPG.

In Trove, there are multitude of class and gameplay options for players to chose from. During their adventure, they are able to explore, defeat enemies, traverse dungeons, and collect loot. However, players also are able to establish and build their very own portion of the Trove world in sandbox builder fashion.

Start playing here

#3 Creativerse

Like many of the other games on this list, Creativerse shares many similar gameplay elements to those found in Minecraft. Its an open-world sandbox game where players can build and explore to their heart's content. The graphics and controls feel similar, but there are some clear improvements in the graphics department.

Players who choose to try out Creativerse, will also be able to experience a sense of progression with their technology system. New players will not be able to craft and get their hands on the best equipment possible until they advance their technology. This gives players milestones to work and strive towards, thereby granting a sense of accomplishment when reached.

With high-tech machines to create, vast amounts of creatures to claim, and massive worlds to traverse, Creativerse is worth checking out at the low cost of zero dollars to play.

Start playing here

#2 StarMade

Minecraft has what feels like an almost limitless number of different worlds to explore, thanks to the millions of different seeds. In StarMade, on the other hand, players have a completely open universe at their fingertips.

Every game generates it's own unique and random universe, that will never truly end. This is because the game will continually keep expanding, no matter how far players explore.

Players in StarMade will be able design and customize their own unique space vessels, that they can then use to thwart off space pirates and battle other players. This game has taken Minecraft elements into an entirely new galactic frontier.

Start playing here

#1 Terasology

Image via terasology.org

Terasology has been a completely open source voxel-world that is available for players to jump in, for completely free. Frankly, the game just has better natural graphics than Minecraft and has been an immense labor of love to produce for all to enjoy.

The game world is beautiful and features the blocky and colorful style that Minecraft players have grown to love. Gameplay elements include building and exploring, which are only limited by imagination.

Gamers who chose to take this game for a spin will not just be enjoying a free-to-play Minecraft like game, but they will also be joining a quality community.

This project can become whatever the dedicated and vibrant community of Terasology wants it to be. However, the drawback of it being an open-source project is that the game can be slow to update new features.

Start playing here

Honorable Mention: Roblox

