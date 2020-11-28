Minecraft is home to a massive number of great seeds, many of which have convenient structure generations for players.

It is no secret that the seeds in Minecraft are multitudinous. If a player wanted to try and explore every single seed in Bedrock Edition for just five minutes a seed, it would take that player about 40,858 years to do so.

Unless someone knows the location of the fountain of youth or has superpowers, that just is not possible for anybody to do in one lifetime

Instead, Minecraft players can peruse the best seeds that have already been scouted by other seeds enthusiasts. This article will be showcasing some of the best Minecraft Bedrock seeds to check out this month.

5 best Minecraft seeds for Bedrock Edition in November 2020

#5 Outpost Village

The villagers living in this village are able to keep a strong lookout with their very own pillager outpost in the town's center. This seed is great for players who are interested in survival, due to all of the resources and equipment that can be gathered quickly in the early game.

However, players who are more interested in building could take this village and transform it into their own masterful creation. This seed is great for players on both ends of the preferred playstyle spectrum.

Seed: -69971762

#4 Triple Spawner

Gathering experience for enchants has never been easier with this seed. Here, Minecraft players have access to three hostile mob spawners, that are all in the same dungeon room.

Players can slay all of these monsters the old fashioned way, or turn this into a quick automated farm to do the work for them.

Proper enchants on a player's gear will enhance and bolster their effectiveness and ability. This includes everything from just being able to mine more effectively, to being able to breathe underwater.

Seed: -399055318

#3 Dark Oak Village Island

Survival islands and village islands are some of the most sought-after seeds in Minecraft's history. Players have used seeds such as this one to place self-imposed challenges on themselves, such as surviving a certain amount of days with only the resources that are available on the island.

For anyone interested in that gameplay, this seed would be perfect. The village here is aesthetically pleasing and offers a wide variety of necessary essentials.

Of course, this seed is also great for people who just simply appreciate island villages or are looking for a new seed to start their own survival adventure.

Seed: 710750685

#2 Shattered Savannah

This abandoned village has practically taken over the nearby mountain and fully shattered this savannah biome. A typical zombie village will prove a challenge for any player who is unprepared for combat, but this one would be worth clearing out.

The houses and huts that were generated in this village climb across the z-axis. It almost looks reminiscent of ancient villages, that used mountains for protection from the elements. An experienced Minecraft builder may be able to transform this into something even more stunning to witness.

Seed: 1236742270

#1 Quad Blacksmith Village

Minecraft players will have easy of access to essential pieces of equipment and food in this seed. Villages are great places for players to find armor, weapons, and food in the early stages of a new playthrough.

Players will certainly not go wanting with this seed, as there are four blacksmiths in this single village. Those blacksmith chests are sure to contain enough equipment and supplies to fully gear a player right from the jump.

Seed: -1214783020