5 best items to make in Minecraft Education Edition [2022]

Minecraft Education Edition is becoming the new norm of education globally across many schools and institutes. Being one of the most popular games, many students love to play Minecraft.

Education Edition was created to help players learn and study while playing their favorite game. It is mostly similar to the base game but has several exclusive features such as elements, compounds, balloons, and many more.

To help players learn about elements and compounds, Mojang added accurate formulas and recipes in Education Edition. Almost all the elements, compounds, and products also have realistic characteristics. In this article, players will learn about some exciting items to make in Education Edition.

Best things to craft in Minecraft Education Edition

5) Colored torches

Besides the soul torch and regular torch, Education Edition features four kinds of colored torches. Players can add metal chlorides to normal torches and change their color. They can use the following metal chlorides to get colors:

Cerium Chloride: blue

Mercuric Chloride: red

Potassium Chloride: purple

Tungsten Chloride: green

Before getting too excited about the colored torches, players should know that the colors are just for aesthetic purposes. Sadly, colored torches do not emit colored light.

4) Hardened glass

Hardened glass (Image via Education Edition)

In Minecraft Education Edition, hardened glass is similar to regular glass but strengthened chemically. Players can make hardened glass by combining three aluminum oxide, three boron trioxide, and three glass.

Instead of glass, using stained glass will result in hardened stained glass. Players can break hardened glass without using a Silk Touch pickaxe. Hardened glass has vibrant colors compared to regular glass.

3) Underwater TNT

TNT vs underwater TNT (Image via Education Edition)

TNT is one of the most popular blocks in Minecraft. Players love to blow up blocks with TNTs. Unfortunately, TNTs do not work underwater in normal conditions. Even though TNTs explode underwater, they do not break blocks.

Players can craft underwater TNT by adding sodium to a regular TNT. It has the same texture pattern as TNT but with an aquamarine color.

2) Balloon

Many players have been asking for balloons for a long time. Developers have added it to the Education Edition instead. Balloons are craftable entities that float in the air and can be tied to fences, walls, and mobs.

A balloon is crafted using six latex, one helium, one lead, and a dye. Players can make balloons of 16 different colors.

1) Medicines

Medicines (Image via Education Edition)

In Minecraft Education Edition, players can make medicines like brewing potions. Players can brew antidotes, elixirs, eye drops, and tonics. These medicines can be made by adding the following ingredients to awkward potions in a brewing stand:

Silver - to make antidotes

Cobalt - to make elixirs

Calcium - to make eye drops

Bismuth - to make tonic

Antidote cures poison, elixir cures weakness, calcium cures blindness, and tonic cures nausea. Players can use these medicines to get rid of negative status effects.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

