5 best keybinds for Minecraft PvP players

In Minecraft, players can create their own keybinds to allow them to perform actions and navigate around the world more easily. A keybinding is an association between a physical key on a keyboard and a parameter.

Creating keybinds will allow the player to execute skills when certain keys are pressed. For example, when the spacebar is pressed on the keyboard in Minecraft, it will cause the character to jump.

Players can customize their own keybinds to suit their playing style. In order to alter the keybinds, they will need to go to settings in Minecraft, choose the control scheme, and then find the command they wish to change.

Once that is done, players will then need to double click on the command and press the new button that they wish to assign. For example, if someone would like to change the jump action from the spacebar to the enter key, they would double click on jump and then press enter.

In PvP mode, it is important to have keybinds that are easy to operate. In this article, players will learn the five best keybinds for PvP game modes in Minecraft.

Top 5 keybinds for Minecraft PvP game modes

#5 - WASD

Defauly movement keybinds (Image via Minecraft)

WASD are still the best keys for movement, even in PvP modes. The W key is the forward movement, the S key is the backwards movement, while A and D are left and right strafe respectively.

These keybinds make it easier for players to navigate the map since the left hand rests right on top of them on the keyboard. It is important to have easily accessible keys when playing PvP just incase a player is taking too much damage and needs to flee.

#4 - Tab

Inventory and chest menu (Image via Minecraft)

A lot of players tend to play with their inventory menu as the tab button. The inventory menu is very important since it stores all of the gear. Players will need the inventory in order to equip armor and move items into the hotbar.

Having the inventory menu as tab makes for easier access since the movement keys are WASD. The tab key is very close to the movement keys, and can be quickly pressed using the middle or ring finger.

#3 - Caps lock

Awkward crouching postion! (Image via Minecraft)

Caps lock would make a great crouch button for PvP in Minecraft. Since the movement and inventory keys are nearby, assigning crouch to caps lock allows players to switch very quickly.

Players can rest their pinky finger on the caps lock, so whenever they need to crouch to dodge an attack, they can do so without any problems.

#2 - F

Dropped items (Image via Minecraft)

Having the F key assigned to drop items is a really good keybind to have in PvP. Players can quickly drop an item that is no longer needed, and replace it with another one.

For example, if a player has a useless item in their hotbar, and they see a piece of armor on the ground that they really need, they can quickly drop the useless item to pick it up.

#1 - Alt

Steve sprinting (Image via Minecraft)

Alt would be a good button assignment for sprinting in Minecraft. In PvP modes, players will need to sprint a lot to avoid conflict, or to flee when they are taking too much damage.

They can rest their thumb right on top of the alt button, making it easy to sprint if there is a need.

