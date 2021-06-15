5 best Minecraft 1.16 version shaders for Pocket Edition (2021)

Minecraft is an attractive sandbox game with uncomplicated and pretty blocks. But for players who are not satisfied with the graphics and textures of vanilla Minecraft, there's a way to improve the game's looks.

Shaders are mods that enhance the game's visual aesthetics by adding more depth to the appearance of the game. Shaders can change things like how shadows, clouds and reflections look and feel in the game by making them more realistic.

Players must note that these visual mods will lessen the game's performance on their computers, and therefore, it is not recommended to run shaders on a low-end device.

Best shaders for Minecraft Pocket Edition 1.16

5) Dexten Shaders

Dexten shaders (Image via mcpedl)

The Dexton shaders are made for medium-end devices which make the game look more realistic by adding wavy grass textures and life-like clouds.

Distortion water effects with reflections and shadows look great with this Minecraft pocket edition shader.

4) Better Shaders

Better shaders (Image via mcpedl)

These shaders add even more life to the grass and trees compared to previous shaders and make the game more saturated.

The textures and shadows on this shader are much darker and more defined, while the shades on the water are much brighter. Even the sea weeds wave around like in real life inside the water.

3) Ender Shader

These shaders are perfect for players who like the look of the vanilla Minecraft but want to make it look a little better.

These shaders keep the game's originality while making the water and sun more realistic and add more vibrance to the game.

2) VExZE Shaders

VExZE shaders (Image via mcpeaddons)

The developers of these shaders have put in a lot of effort to bring together both practical use of the light and color scheme in one texture pack.

The day and night sky looks very detailed and attractive while keeping the original Minecraft clouds and stars.

1) Natural Mystic Shaders

The name says it all for this one. Natural Mystic offers the original look of Minecraft while making it brighter and turns up the contrast a bit.

These shaders are best for players looking to brighten up their game while keeping the original textures of the Minecraft pocket edition.

