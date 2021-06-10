5 best Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update features for beginners

The launch of the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update is a very exciting time for everyone. For long-time fans, large updates like 1.17 can inspire them to spend much more time in the game, but for those who have never played Minecraft, this update might seem enticing enough to warrant joining.

For players joining Minecraft in 2021, 10 years after the game was released, it can seem intimidating due to all of the items within the game. However, Minecraft 1.17 can be a good segway to learning all Minecraft has to offer and to start a new Minecraft world.

Listed below are the 5 best Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs features for beginners.

5 of the best features for beginners in Minecraft 1.17

5) Copper Blocks

Copper blocks can be obtained by placing 9 copper ingots in square formation on a crafting table. Copper blocks are one of the most interesting and intricate blocks in Minecraft, as once they are placed, they oxidize over time, meaning they will change from the copper color to more of a turquoise color.

New players can obtain copper blocks very easily, as copper is able to be mined in the Overworld, just as coal, gold and iron are.

4) Candles

Candles in Minecraft are used as a light source and come in uncolored variants and 16 dyed variants. Candles can easily be lit by using a flint and steel, and have to be extinguished by using water or just right clicking on the candle itself.

Candles can be crafted with string and honeycomb, or can be mined if found naturally. In order to dye the candles, the player needs to place the candle and any dye in the crafting table.

Candles are perfect for beginners due to their easiness to craft, as well as being an easily obtainable light source. Torches are easily obtainable as well, but if players want a slightly less harsh light source, candles are perfect.

3) Tinted Glass

Tinted glass is a new block that can be used to block light while offering visually transparency. For lots of players, natural light is important, but for others, they prefer to have less natural lighting, and tinted glass is perfect for that.

Tinted glass can be crafted using amethyst shards (which are mined from amethyst clusters) and a single block of glass. Tinted glass will behave like an opaque block, blocking any light completely, even though players are able to see through the block itself.

2) Lightning Rod

A lightning rod is a new item that can be used to divert lightning strikes. It is perfect for beginners due to its easy obtainability. Lighning rods just take 3 copper ingots, which when put vertically on top of one another in a crafting table, will result in the rod being made.

Lightning rods can be oriented in different directions, and can be used to prevent flammable structures from catching fire during thunderstorms. If players are unsure if lightning will actually appear, the lightning rod emits particles indicating that lightning is in the area.

1) Spyglass

For experienced players, a download called OptiFine is very prevalent in the Minecraft community. It requires a download to obtain, and it enables players to 'zoom in' while playing Minecraft. However, Mojang just added Spyglasses, which allows players to zoom in on specific locations without an additional download.

In order to obtain a spyglass, players need 2 copper ingots and 1 amethyst shard. When the spyglass is used, a square vignette is applied. A spyglass is the perfect item for beginners who are unsure if they want to go through the process of downloading an outside source in order to zoom in.

