5 best Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update resource packs

Vanilla Minecraft is known and loved for its simple textures and looks, but some players like to add resource packs to the game in order to make it more enjoyable.

With the new and exciting Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update, players might be wondering which texture packs they can use. Listed below are the 5 best Minecraft resource packs for Minecraft 1.17.

Resource Packs for Minecraft 1.17

5) Tiny Pixels Resource Pack

Tiny Pixels is a popular Minecraft resource pack that takes vanilla Minecraft and scales it down for a much simpler playing experience. The texture colors in this pack make blocks much easier to recognize, as well as a bit more vibrant and colorful. While Minecraft already looks cartoonish, this pack makes it look even more cartoonish.

4) Wayukian Resource Pack

The Wayukian resource pack is one that was released many years ago, but has been updated to each new Minecraft update ever since. In this pack, Minecraft block textures are not changed too much, although there are quite a few large updates to things such as weapons, items, mobs, particle effects, armor and the general GUI of Minecraft.

3) KDesp's Better Default Resource Pack

The KDesp resource pack is a mix of vanilla Minecraft and custom 3d models made by the users themselves. There is not much difference from vanilla Minecraft, as when players take a quick glance at the pack itself, it looks eerily similar, except for being slightly more vibrant. This resource pack also has lots of new things to create and do, thanks to the addition of the 3d models.

2) Jicklus Resource Pack

Jicklus Resource Pack is the perfect balance between smooth, real-world graphics and the usual Minecraft graphics everyone knows and loves. Jicklus uses textures of a resolution of 16 by 16, making the resource pack easy to run on any device, so long as Minecraft is able to run on said device.

1) Epic Adventures Resource Pack

Epic Adventures Resource Pack is by far the most realistic resource pack for the new Minecraft 1.17 update. As stated in the description, everything in this resource pack has double the detail.

Minecraft's default resource pack is 16x16 pixels, but Epic Adventures park goes above and beyond at an astounding 32x32 pixels. This pack takes the bright color palette of Minecraft and tones it down for a more realistic looking world.

