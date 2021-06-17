5 best Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update seeds with all mobs

Mojang released the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update on 8th June 2021. The update was divided into two halves, and only the first half has been released.
This update brings new and exciting content to the game, like new copper ore and three new mobs: the axolotl, goat, and glow squid.
The second part of the update will introduce a new hostile mob called the warden. It will spawn in a deep dark cave biome, which will be added in the 1.18 version of the game.
To generate unique worlds with specific biomes to spawn in, players use custom seeds while creating the world.
Minecraft seeds are codes that will generate specific worlds depending on the seed. This article covers the best Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs seeds with all mobs.
Some of the best seeds with all mobs after Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update
5) Mooshroom cows at spawn
- Seed: 1083719637794
- Platform: Java Edition
- Coordinates: Spawn
This seed will spawn players in a rare biome called the Mushroom biome. What makes this place so unique is that no hostile mobs can spawn on the lands of this biome. This location has a unique mob called Mooshroom cows.
4) Skeleton spawner close to spawn point
- Seed: 3361385539328060886
- Platform: Java Edition
- Coordinates: Spawn
The seed offers players two villages at spawn. In between the two settlements is a skeleton spawner hidden underneath. This seed also has a mushroom biome close to the spawn location.
3) Two spawners
- Seed: 914472228866680035
- Platform: Java Edition
- Coordinates of spawners: 260, 44, -17
This amazing Minecraft seed will spawn players above two different mob spawners. One of the spawners is for skeletons, while the other one is a zombie.
2) Woodland mansion close to spawn
- Seed: 5499990096629952227
- Platform: Java Edition
- Coordinates of the woodland mansion: 391, 66, 324
Woodland Mansions are structures that can be found in dark forests. These buildings are protected by two hostile mobs: Vindicators and Evokers. The seed spawns players close to a Woodland mansion.
1) Spawn between a bamboo jungle village and taiga pyramid
- Seed: 1207626396690153964
- Platform: Java Edition
Pandas are cute passive mobs that can be found in the jungle bamboo biome.
This specific seed will spawn the players in the jungle biome, close to a village. Thus, players can find pandas easily at spawn.
