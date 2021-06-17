5 best Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update seeds with all mobs

Mojang released the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update on 8th June 2021. The update was divided into two halves, and only the first half has been released.

This update brings new and exciting content to the game, like new copper ore and three new mobs: the axolotl, goat, and glow squid.

The second part of the update will introduce a new hostile mob called the warden. It will spawn in a deep dark cave biome, which will be added in the 1.18 version of the game.

To generate unique worlds with specific biomes to spawn in, players use custom seeds while creating the world.

Minecraft seeds are codes that will generate specific worlds depending on the seed. This article covers the best Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs seeds with all mobs.

Some of the best seeds with all mobs after Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

5) Mooshroom cows at spawn

Seed: 1083719637794

Platform: Java Edition

Coordinates: Spawn

This seed will spawn players in a rare biome called the Mushroom biome. What makes this place so unique is that no hostile mobs can spawn on the lands of this biome. This location has a unique mob called Mooshroom cows.

4) Skeleton spawner close to spawn point

Savanna village (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 3361385539328060886

Platform: Java Edition

Coordinates: Spawn

The seed offers players two villages at spawn. In between the two settlements is a skeleton spawner hidden underneath. This seed also has a mushroom biome close to the spawn location.

3) Two spawners

Two spawners close to each other (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 914472228866680035

Platform: Java Edition

Coordinates of spawners: 260, 44, -17

This amazing Minecraft seed will spawn players above two different mob spawners. One of the spawners is for skeletons, while the other one is a zombie.

2) Woodland mansion close to spawn

Woodland mansion (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 5499990096629952227

Platform: Java Edition

Coordinates of the woodland mansion: 391, 66, 324

Woodland Mansions are structures that can be found in dark forests. These buildings are protected by two hostile mobs: Vindicators and Evokers. The seed spawns players close to a Woodland mansion.

1) Spawn between a bamboo jungle village and taiga pyramid

Panda looking at the player (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 1207626396690153964

Platform: Java Edition

Pandas are cute passive mobs that can be found in the jungle bamboo biome.

This specific seed will spawn the players in the jungle biome, close to a village. Thus, players can find pandas easily at spawn.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

For Amazing Minecraft Videos, do subscribe to our newly launched YouTube Channel.

Edited by Srijan Sen