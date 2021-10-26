5 best Minecraft 1.17 Nether seeds

Minecraft's variant of hell is pretty scary despite being made out of blocks. To beat the game, every player needs to visit the Nether realm to get the necessary items.

The Nether realm is the complete opposite of the Overworld. Instead of bright blue oceans, this hellish dimension features massive lava lakes. Unlike peaceful mobs in the Overworld, the Nether realm is home to some of the terrifying mobs in Minecraft.

In the Nether realm, players can also discover fortresses and bastion remnants. Sometimes, finding these structures can be difficult and tiring, especially in a new world. This article shares some Minecraft seeds featuring the amazing Nether generation.

Nether seeds for Minecraft 1.17

5) Three Nether fortress and two bastion remnants (Seed: 3234116715393220833)

Fortresses and bastion remnants are two main reasons why players visit the Nether realm in Minecraft. Both structures contain some of the rarest and strongest mobs. If players can survive, they will be able to obtain some fantastic loot.

In this Java seed, players can find three fortresses and two bastion remnants near the Nether spawn. Along with these structures, the seed also features every Nether biome in around a 100 block radius from spawn.

4) Two overlapping fortresses (Seed: -5546658687350627611)

Overlapping fortress (Image via u/NyanApple on Reddit)

Fortresses are rare Nether structures and usually generate pretty far from each other. But in this Java seed, players can find two fortresses overlapping with each other.

Both fortresses have multiple loot chests and have blaze spawners. Players can also use overlapping bridges to create productive wither skeleton farms.

3) Three netherite ingots in bastion remnant (Seed: 732457787)

Netherite is the most valuable resource in Minecraft. To craft one netherite ingot, players need four gold ingots and four netherite scraps. Other than crafting, players can loot bastion chests to have a chance at finding ancient debris or netherite ingots.

In this Bedrock seed, players can find three netherite ingots in one chest inside a bastion remnant at X 332 Z 866. Thanks to a recent Bedrock update, loot inside chests isn't randomized anymore.

2) Village and bastion remnants (Seed: -2479804741729234404)

This Java seed is excellent for speedrunning Minecraft as it features an amazing spawn in both the Overworld and the Nether realm. Players can find a village at spawn with enough obsidian to build a portal in loot chests. The portal will spawn players in front of a Nether fortress and bastion remnant.

1) Bastion remnant and fortress hybrid (Seed: 2147072869651961293)

Bastion-fortress hybrid (Image via u/snuif on Reddit)

Finding a bastion remnant and fortress at the same place is the best-case scenario for many speedrunners. In this Java seed, players can find a hybrid of Nether fortress and bastion remnant at X 0 Z -405.

Nether generation is essential to the overall gameplay as it has items necessary for beating Minecraft. With these seeds, players won't have to worry about the Nether.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu