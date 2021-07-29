5 best Minecraft 1.17 seeds for beginners

In Minecraft, everything generates depending on the world seed. The game code uses a bunch of numbers or letters called seed to create terrain, structures, ores, biomes, and so on.

When creating a new world, Minecraft uses a random seed. However, players can enter a specific seed to get any desired structures at spawn like villages, desert temples, strongholds, etc.

Often random seeds will spawn players in terrible places with no means of survival. Beginner players can use custom seeds to get an early boost in the game without facing much trouble. This article shares some amazing seeds for beginners playing Minecraft 1.17.

Minecraft 1.17 seeds for beginners

#5 - Scenic snowy villages

Beautiful scenery (Image via u/_Barry123 on Reddit)

Seed: 3303180

Version: Java Edition 1.17

Coordinates: spawn

Villages are one of the best structures in Minecraft. Finding one at the start of a new world guarantees a player's safety and boosts their progress. In this seed, players will spawn near a beautiful tundra village. The village is surrounded by two of the rarest biomes: ice spikes and badlands.

Near the spawn, players can also find a massive desert biome with a pyramid and desert village.

#4 - Various biomes and taiga village

Various biomes at spawn (Image via Seed Map)

Seed: 57929352

Version: Bedrock Edition 1.17

Coordinates: spawn

In this Minecraft seed, players spawn near a taiga village surrounded by oak, spruce, and birch forests. By traveling a couple of hundred blocks towards the west, players can find a dark oak forest.

This seed offers a variety of different wood types right from the start. Players can build a beautiful starter house using them.

#3 - Two desert temples at spawn

Desert pyramid and village (Image via u/feralmark on Reddit)

Seed: 3914312720930302196

Version: Java Edition 1.17

Coordinates: 56/-168 and 216/40

This Minecraft seed will provide players with two desert temples near the spawn point. Desert temples are among the best places to find rare loot like enchanted books, diamonds, golden apples, and extremely rare enchanted golden apples.

Players can also find a plain village going into the desert. From here, players can get haybales to craft some bread.

#2 - Massive ravine with diamonds and dungeon

Diamonds and dungeon (Image via u/vanillabear24399 on Reddit)

Seed: -1430155422

Version: Bedrock Edition 1.17

Coordinates: -26/12/212

Ravines are one of the best places to find ores in Minecraft. In this seed, players will discover a massive ravine at the mentioned coordinates, which stretches down to height level -11.

Players can find a diamond ore vein attached to a wall of the dungeon. The zombie spawner available inside can be used to make a copper XP farm.

#1 - Village with a docked ship

Docked ship (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 2083747154327962073

Version: Java Edition 1.17

Coordinates: spawn

Sometimes, shipwrecks can generate without being too damaged. In this seed, players can find a plain village at the edge of an ocean biome. At first, the village may seem like any other village, but there's something special about it. Players can find a complete shipwreck docked at the village's coast.

Inside the shipwreck, players can find moss blocks and a treasure map. This map will take players to a buried treasure chest.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

Check out Sportskeeda's new Minecraft YouTube channel!

Edited by Shaheen Banu