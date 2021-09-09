5 best Minecraft 1.17 seeds for coral reefs

Coral reef biomes in Minecraft are some of the most colorful biomes the game has to offer. With fluorescent branches of coral growing from the sand, lots of players love to come across these unique biomes.

Coral reefs generate warm ocean biomes, and they consist of many different types of coral block clusters. Each cluster of coral is unique in size, shape, and color. Other blocks that may spawn in coral reefs include dead coral, andesite, diorite, and granite. Coral reefs were announced at Minecon Earth in 2017.

These are the best coral reef seeds in Minecraft version 1.17

5) 2115116628201592787

Seed: 2115116628201592787 (Image via Minecraft)

This unique Minecraft seed spawns players right next to a floating village and a colorful patch of coral. The village features quite a few farms, loot chests, and animals that players can utilize at the beginning of their game. In the coral reef, players may find many different types of fish and turtles.

4) 63432

Seed: 63432 (Image via Minecraft)

When players first spawn in this Minecraft seed, they will see tons of grassland and trees. However, once they turn around, they will be met with a warm ocean biome. This biome has a coral reef, shipwreck, and a ravine right next to spawn.

3) sixland

Seed: sixland (Image via Minecraft)

In this Minecraft seed, players will spawn on a sandy island with a few turtles already spawned in. Just mere blocks away, a beautiful coral reef shines from beneath the water. The island players spawn on has a few trees, so it is sustainable and can be lived on. Two shipwrecks can also be found near spawn.

2) 538502489

Seed: 538502489 (Image via Minecraft)

Not only does this special Minecraft seed have a huge, beautiful coral reef right next to spawn, but a ravine is generated right on the spawn island. Players can find many different ores and cave connections throughout the ravine. Sugarcane is also growing right on the shore, which is great for making paper and sugar.

1) LASTHERE

Seed: LASTHERE (Image via Minecraft)

Who can resist three awesome biomes packed right into one? This Minecraft seed features a large coral reef right off of spawn, along with a beautiful badlands biome and a swamp right next to each other. This seed truly combines two irresistible biomes: warm ocean and badlands. The two variations of shades offer an awesome splash of color in this seed.

