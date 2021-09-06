5 best Minecraft 1.17 seeds for islands

Minecraft world generation is mostly random. Due to this, finding specific terrain generation can be extremely difficult and sometimes impossible. Thanks to pre-found seeds discovered by the Minecraft community, players can get seeds with beautiful world generation.

Some players prefer to have valuable structures with useful loot items like villages, strongholds and shipwrecks. Others like seeds with beautiful terrain and rare biomes, like mushroom fields, shattered savanna, islands and more.

Island seeds are popular among Minecraft players as they provide a natural survival experience right from the start. This article shares some amazing seeds for the Minecraft 1.17 update.

Minecraft 1.17 seeds for islands

5) Islands surrounded by ice (Seed: 2835117674549086482)

An island surrounded by icebergs (Image via Minecraft)

In this Java seed, players spawn in a frozen ocean biome. They can find a small island located near the spawn point. The island is entirely surrounded by ice and has a perfect setting for survival island gameplay.

On the island, players can find a buried treasure chest as well. They can head south to find a massive desert biome with a village and desert pyramid.

4) Island with a desert village and pyramid (Seed: 7777777782414476847)

A village and pyramid (Image via Minecraft)

This Java seed features a desert village and pyramid right at the spawn point. Players can loot the village and pyramid basement to get various valuable items. The village has tons of haybales lying around. Players won't have to worry about food as these haybales can be turned into bread.

3) Island with a shipwreck (Seed: 6177572600345522852)

Island with a shipwreck (Image via Minecraft)

In this Java seed, players spawn on a plains island with a shipwreck. Just from this much description, those with a creative mind can come up with a survival story for their new world on this seed.

Players can use shipwrecks to form a story explaining how they arrived on this island. The seed also features mushroom fields, one of the rarest Minecraft biomes, in the northwest direction.

2) Massive archipelago (Seed: -2108063506)

Archipelago (Image via Minecraft)

Bedrock Edition players can use this seed to find a massive group of islands at the spawn point. They spawn on a beach in the south of the archipelago. Players can make a boat and travel north to find the massive archipelago. This island is populated with trees and contains a dungeon with one zombie spawner.

1) A mushroom island with a desert village and pyramid (Seed: 7777777912877078198)

A mushroom island (Image via Mojang)

Mushroom islands are among the rarest biomes in Minecraft. With this Java seed, players can find mushroom fields at the spawn point. While the biome is a mushroom field, Minecraft generates a desert village and pyramid on this island. Players who like to collect weird seeds will love this one.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Sabine Algur