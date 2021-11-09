5 best Minecraft 1.17 seeds for large biomes

Seeds are random numbers assigned to every individual world generation in Minecraft. When playing on a certain seed, players can usually expect where to spawn, what structures to expect at or near spawn.

“Large biomes” is a feature in Minecraft that allows for huge biomes to be generated. It can be tweaked before generating a new world. Many seeds come with the “large biomes” generation, and they can be accessed by anyone. Given below are five of the best Minecraft seeds generated with large biomes.

Top 5 Minecraft seeds with expansive and rewarding biomes

5) Shipwreck and 3 Ocean monuments (Seed: 9219851662677177182)

An Ocean Monument in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player beside a shipwreck with valuable loot in it. Also, a huge ocean can be found surrounding this shipwreck. The area near spawn contains not one, but three Ocean monuments.

These can be drained with sponges and explored for loot. Suffice to say, it can accelerate the player’s early game progression.

4) Pillager Outpost at spawn and large biomes (Seed: -623577654689887160)

A Pillager Outpost in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player right beside a Pillager Outpost. One should be careful, as they spawn in, as the pillagers from the outpost can attack them. An expansive desert biome with multiple temples can be found near the outpost, as well as a grassy and savanna biome in the distance.

3) 4 Woodland Mansions (Seed: -2235489092664751879)

This extraordinary seed contains four Woodland Mansions. These rare and elusive structures generate tons of loot and mobs. Players can farm experience and resources from the mansions.

The four structures are generated relatively close to each other, considering the sheer size of the dark oak forest biome they are in.

2) Large island with Grassy Biome and Shipwreck (Seed: -1482877921112509589)

The Island Seed (Image via Minecraft)

This beautiful seed spawns the player in an oak forest, which is surrounded by a desert, which in turn is enveloped by a huge warm ocean. A shipwreck can be found off the coast of this island, containing valuable loot inside it.

Also, if explored for a little while, players can find an Ocean Monument a fair distance from the island.

1) Shipwreck Castaway (Seed: -6864584104820698613)

A shipwreck in Minecraft (Image by Minecraft)

This seed spawns the player on a small island surrounded by a gigantic ocean, with hardly any land in sight. More than 10 shipwrecks can be found around this massive island, giving the players a chance to explore every inch of the surrounding ocean. As a bonus, they can also find an Ocean monument here.

The “large biomes” setting makes for an exploration-heavy playthrough of Minecraft. Seeds with this setting have huge stretches of every biome spread across their maps.

The aforementioned seeds utilize this setting, taking players on long and extensive adventures which are sure to leave them satisfied.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

