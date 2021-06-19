5 best Minecraft 1.17 seeds for mountains

Minecraft has become so famous that most people don't know that Mojang makes other games. The reason being, Mojang has been doing a great job of adding new content every year to Minecraft.

After making its fans wait for months, Mojang has decided to finally release the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update on 8th June, 2021. With the 1.17 update out, players looking for seeds to experience Minecraft differently from the beginning of their journey have come to the right place.

Minecraft seeds are world-generating codes that can be used before creating a world in the game. These worlds will have specific characteristics and are used to fulfil particular desires of the player.

Best Minecraft 1.17 seeds for mountains

5) Village split between ground and mountain

Huge mountain with a village (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 216483793212331067

Platform: Java Edition

Coordinates: Spawn

This seed is excellent for players looking to start their world in the mountain biome, which also has goats. If the players dig straight down at 0, 22, 70, they can find an amethyst geode to get some amethyst blocks early on.

4) Huge gravel mountains

Gravel mountains (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: -1752656278

Platform: Bedrock Edition

Coordinates: 270, 110, -366

This seed features large gravel mountains close to spawn that are also mixed with a snow biome.

This seed is not the best for players looking for mountains at spawn, but it is fascinating how big these gravel mountain biomes can be.

3) Enormous mountains with flying islands

(Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 7468921372601672434

Platform: Java Edition

Coordinates: -95, 129, 372

This seed has a gigantic mountain with a waterfall and lava flowing out of it and is also surrounded by floating islands on the specified coordinates.

This seed is excellent for players looking to build flying houses in front of mountains as this can be done easily in this seed by expanding the levitating islands.

2) Snowy mountains touching the clouds

(Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 891003050

Platform: Java Edition

Coordinates: Spawn

This seed has multiple massive stone mountains covered in snow right next to its spawn point.

1) Eight Mountain Peaks

Three mountain peaks in one frame (Image via Minecraft)

Seed: 1139281773

Platform: Java edition

Coordinates: Spawn

This seed may not offer the highest mountains to its players, but it certainly does offer quantity, as this seed has a total of eight mountain peaks right next to spawn.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod