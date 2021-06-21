5 best Minecraft 1.17 update seeds for beginners (Java Edition)

Minecraft players can use seeds to generate a specific world type of their liking. Seeds can alter a player's world, causing them to spawn near specific things when entered.

Players must enter the seed when creating the world. Once the world is made, players cannot go back and change the seed.

Players enter seeds to spawn near specific locations. For example, players can enter seeds to generate a world that will spawn them right next to a pillager outpost. Players can also enter seeds to generate a world with lots of diamonds inside of it that are easy to find.

Players should make sure that the seed is for their specific platform before entering it. Each platform has their own seeds. Players can enter a Java seed in the bedrock edition and it may not spawn them in the same world. Players should also note that seeds are very specific. Even one letter or number off can alter the entire generation of the world.

Top 5 Java Edition 1.17 Minecraft Seeds

1) Double Villages

(Image via rockpapershotgun)

Seed: 8638613833825887773

Players will spawn between two villages where they will find lots of good loot. Players should find enough food, and there is possibly an iron sword inside of the village.

Players can see a pillager outpost in the distance. Since players are near two villages and an outpost, it will be easy to start the raid.

2) Extreme Lava Fall

(Image via Minecraftseedhq)

Seed: 321708923

Players will spawn in front of an extreme hills biome with a village. Players can navigate through the village first to find some loot to take with them on their mining journey.

The extreme hills biome is where players can find emeralds. Players can go into the caves and ravines and mine for emeralds and other rare materials. However, players should craft armor first because this can be dangerous.

3) Ocean Monument

(Image via Minecraft)

Seed: -3821186818805133221

When entering this Minecraft seed, players will spawn on a small island that happens to be right over an ocean monument. Players who are new to the game may have never heard of an ocean monument.

This is a good seed to explore and for players to learn about different Minecraft structures. There are trees and a little cobblestone on the island, enough for players to make weapons and mining materials

4) Amethyst Room

(Image via rockpapershotgun)

Seed: 5441146966062134802

Players who enter this seed will spawn a few blocks out from a Lush cave that includes an Amethyst room inside! Players can tell this is a Lush cave from the sounds they hear inside.

Not too far into the cave, Minecraft players will locate a small section covered with smooth basalt. If players mine through this section, they will drop into a room full of amethyst and surrounded by calcite.

Players will need to bring a silk touch enchanted pickaxe to mine the Amethyst. The cave is located at coordinates - 81,18,59.

5) Bamboo Temple

(Image via Reddit)

Seed: 3376637928641427494

In this Minecraft seed, players will spawn in a bamboo jungle. This is one of the rarest biomes in the game, and players may see rare mobs such as Pandas in this biome as well!

Players will find a jungle temple not too far from the spawn. Here, players can find lots of goodies and loots that can help them on their further journey. Minecraft Players can collect large amounts of bamboo and even attempt to put a panda in love mode.

Edited by Gautham Balaji