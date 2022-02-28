5 best Minecraft 1.18.1 Fabric mods 

For a long time in Minecraft's history, Forge stayed as the most popular mod loader. Many players relied on Forge as it was the best mod loader. While it still had many issues, the most common being slow performance and lag.

Fabric came as a savior for Java Edition players with low-end devices. Being lightweight, Fabric gives a smooth gaming experience. Since a lot of players have low-end devices, many mod developers have made mods based on Fabric API.

Nowadays, many popular Forge mods are also available for Fabric mob loader. This article shares some exciting mods for players new to the world of Fabric mod loader.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Best Fabric mods for Minecraft 1.18.1

5) Clumps

Clumps is a simple and effective mod to help players improve performance. In Minecraft, having too many entities in loaded chunks can cause the game to lag and cause low frame rates. This commonly happens in highly efficient XP farms like zombie piglin and enderman farms.

Clumps mod combines XP orbs into a single entity to lower the impact on PCs. Mods like Clumps are recommended for multiplayer servers as XP orbs are infamous for causing server lag.

Download Clumps from here.

4) Xaero's Minimap

Minecraft already has maps, but they can be ineffective at times. Instead of going through the trouble of using maps, players can install Xaero's Minimap mod to create a map of the world.

Xaero's Minimap is one of the best minimap mods available for Java Edition. It creates a map of the chunks the player has visited along with structures, biomes, and many other features.

Download Xaero's Minimap from here.

3) Nature's Compass

Nature's compass (Image via CurseForge)

Players can find tons of different biomes in their worlds. As some resources are limited to specific biomes, players must discover all biomes. Nature's Compass mod adds a new utility item named the same as the title.

Using this compass, players can locate biomes without using commands. Nature's Compass mod has a biome selection GUI where players can find a list of all biomes.

Download Nature's Compass from here.

2) Sodium

Sodium is easily one of the most popular Fabric mods. Many players use Fabric mod loader only to run Sodium. It is arguably the best optimization mod available for Minecraft Java Edition.

A lot of players have gained over 300% increase in FPS by installing Sodium. Players struggling to run Minecraft at a playable frame rate are recommended to try Sodium.

Download Sodium from here.

1) Iris

One of the problems with using Sodium is its incompatibility with Optifabric. Players can instead download Iris to run shaders while running Sodium. Iris is an open-source shader mod with excellent compatibility with many popular mods.

Download Iris from here.

Edited by Danyal Arabi