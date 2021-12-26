5 best Minecraft 1.18 blocks that regular players often use

Minecraft is a game that is entirely based on blocks. Everything in Minecraft’s world is made up of blocks, be it dirt, wood, animals, monsters, or even food items like pumpkins and melons.

The blocky nature of the game is what sets it apart from every other title. Interestingly, it has inspired a bunch of games to go down the same road, Terraria being one of the most well-known ones.

Blocks can be used for a variety of purposes in Minecraft. While a ton of them are meant to be decoration blocks, many are used for building different kinds of structures.

Top 5 commonly used blocks in Minecraft 1.18

5) Crafting table

A crafting table in Minecraft (Image via Sketchfab)

The crafting table is the basis of all crafting in Minecraft. It provides players with a 3x3 grid in which they can craft almost anything required, from early to late game. Crafting tables are usually the first item to craft after getting wood, as it is needed to create tools and weapons.

4) Cobblestone

Minecraft's resident stone block is one of the most commonly used in the game. Cobblestone is easily accessible and can be used for all types of activities, from building to bridging gaps and climbing high places like hills.

Additionally, it serves as an important resource for crafting early game tools and weapons.

3) Powdered snow

The freezing effect obtained from powdered snow (Image via Minecraft)

Due to the recent revamp and addition of mountain biomes in the game, powdered snow is much more common throughout the world of Minecraft. While it does slow the player down and give them the "freezing" effect, powdered snow can be scooped up in a bucket.

It can be used in an identical fashion as a water bucket. Additionally, it can be utilized in the Nether, unlike water buckets.

2) Cut copper blocks

Copper is one of the newest blocks in Minecraft and has certainly made a name for itself as far as building is concerned. It is also used in spyglasses and lightning rods. In Minecraft 1.18, copper received a major buff.

The stonecutter now allows players to divide copper blocks into four parts, essentially quadrupling the amount of blocks they have. This can be of immense help while building.

1) Water

A water bucket in Minecraft (Image via YouTube/JasperBale)

While water might not be considered a block, Mojang insists otherwise. Every liquid in Minecraft travels in spaces of blocks, and water is no different. Like in real life, water makes up the Minecraft world’s rivers and oceans. It is where fish, squids, drowned and other mobs can be found.

Water can be used in a bucket to put out fires or break a player’s fall, rendering it an almost essential piece of equipment throughout a player’s Minecraft journey.

Blocks are the basis for Minecraft gameplay. Therefore, it is essential that Minecraft players understand the properties of each block, and use them wisely.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul