5 best Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs part 2 seeds for players

The long-anticipated Minecraft 1.18 update has finally been released. Serving as the second part of the Caves & Cliffs update, 1.18 brings lots of new features to the game. These include several new biomes for caves and mountains, as well as new world generation rules.

Minecraft 1.18 is the largest update the game has ever received. To help explore the new world generation and biomes, a custom world seed could prove invaluable. World seeds control how a world generates in Minecraft. They’re a great way for players to find in-game features like biomes.

Here's a list of five great seeds for players to use.

Top 5 seeds to check out in Minecraft 1.18

5) Snowy plains and ocean monument (3285080201744824756)

A screenshot of a snowy plains village at sunset. (Image via Minecraft)

This seed spawns players in a plains biome, near the edge of a vast ocean. There's a ravine just a few blocks from spawn. Here, players can find useful ores such as coal, iron, and copper.

Traveling south, players will see a snowy village and an ocean monument. This village even has a blacksmith and an iron golem.

Snowy village coordinates: 80, ~, -352

Ocean monument coordinates: -752, ~, 1280

4) Cool mountain crater (20829203)

This seed's terrain lends itself to all sorts of fun builds. (Image via Minecraft)

This seed starts Minecraft players off just a short distance away from a mountain range. Players who travel to the top of this mountain range will be able to find a valley with a plains and birch forest biome. This valley is a fun and scenic spot for players to build, and the natural terrain makes for an excellent location for all sorts of builds.

Valley coordinates: -419, 96, -687

3) Dark forest & mushroom fields (1961803789097059975)

A player flies over a dark oak forest. (Image via u/theoneandonlychou on Reddit.)

Players spawn in a dark oak forest that is tall, shattered, and in an ocean. Minecraft players can find several ravines and sunken ships all within rendering distance. There is also a mushroom field biome that players can access via boat. This is a bit far from spawn, but it is well worth the trip.

Mushroom fields coordinates: 1100, 70, 960

2) Savanna plateau and villages (-3828958644181788634)

A player overlooks a savanna village in-game. (Image via Minecraft)

This seed starts players off in a savanna plateau biome. Players who travel to a valley below will find a village with several loot chests and an iron golem.

There's also a village in a neighboring plains biome. This village has a blacksmith and is near a ruined portal, which sits on the entrance to a cave system.

Savanna village coordinates: 0, ~, 144

Portal coordinates: 86, 100, 15

1) Max height hollow mountain (-3266841830559157253)

This seed is a great example of Minecraft's new max height mechanics. (Image via Minecraft)

Players who use this seed will find some very unique terrain. It starts the player off in an old-grown birch forest biome, in the valley of a vast mountain range. Players who follow this mountain range north will see one mountain that towers above the rest.

This mountain reaches max height easily, and it has been hollowed out by a lush cave biome. This leaves lots of room for players to build and explore.

Mountain coordinates: 1850, ~, -50.

