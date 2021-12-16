5 best Minecraft 1.18 mods for multiplayer in 2022

Minecraft 1.18 update has been available for a couple of weeks now. Since mods are a large part of the Minecraft community, many players do not play the latest updates until their favorite mods have been updated.

Caves and Cliffs Part 2 was the most anticipated update in Minecraft's history. While it was still in development, modders had already started working on their mods. Many mods are now available for version 1.18.

Players can tweak vanilla gameplay or turn Minecraft into a completely different game by installing mods. Here are some amazing Minecraft 1.18 mods for multiplayer servers.

5 mods for Minecraft 1.18 multiplayer servers

5) Waystones

Waystones (Image via Minecraft)

In vanilla Minecraft, stasis chambers can act as teleporters. However, it can be unreliable, as the chamber becomes useless once inside unloaded chunks. Waystone mod adds waystone blocks that can be used as a teleporter.

After activating a waystone, players can teleport to it using warp scrolls or stones. On a multiplayer server, players can set up waystones and teleport around the server quickly.

4) Clumps

Fix XP orn lag (Image via Minecraft)

Lag is one of the many problems server admins face while managing Minecraft servers. With the 1.18 update drastically changing the Overworld generation, some servers will be facing performance issues.

To overcome server lag spikes, admins can install optimization mods like Clumps. Clumps group XP orbs and turn them into a singular entity. If members are farming mobs like zombie piglins and endermen, the server admin should definitely install optimization mods.

3) Optifine

Optifine is not a server-side mod, but players can still use it for a better experience on Minecraft servers. Optifine improves the overall game performance and gives access to beautiful shaders. Players can use this mod either for better FPS or beautiful lighting.

2) JourneyMap

JourneyMap (Image via Minecraft)

Wouldn't it be amazing if Minecraft had a mini-map in the top corner of the screen? Players wanting this feature would love the JourneyMap mod for Minecraft. This mod adds a tiny mini-map, showing terrain features like biomes, structures, etc.

JourneyMap creates a real-time map of the Minecraft world. This map can also be viewed using a web browser.

1) Origins

Origin SMP has popularized Origin's mod in the Minecraft community. By installing this mod on a Minecraft server, each member will get to choose an origin. Depending on the origin, players will receive abilities having pros and cons.

In the coming weeks, more modders will release mods for version 1.18. Players will soon be able to try more mods for the latest Minecraft update.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider