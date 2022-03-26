5 best Minecraft 1.18 seeds for SMP

Minecraft's world generation is fascinating for all players. Anybody would be interested in how a seed, which is only a combination of letters and/or numbers, can generate random sandbox worlds stretching for millions of blocks.

The game creates a world using seed as the basis. Almost every feature of a world is dependent on the seed. By default, worlds are generated using random seeds. Players also have the option to generate worlds by specifying a seed.

Hoping for an extraordinary spawn using random seeds is probably too optimistic. Using random seeds is the norm for solo worlds. However, when it comes to multiplayer worlds, players should cherry-pick the world seed for a great headstart.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Minecraft 1.18 seeds for SMP

5) Giant crater and two villages (Seed: 6146081279096015447)

Caves & Cliffs Part 2 update introduced a new sub-mountain biome called meadows. This biome seems like a mix of plains and mountains blended. Like plains, meadows lack trees and have vast stretches of flat land while being tall.

In this Java seed, players spawn in a sunflower field next to a ring-shaped meadow. In its center, there is a deep crater with deep waterlogged crevices. On top of the meadows, players can find two villages in Minecraft.

4) Snowy spawn with a village nearby (Seed: 1229246988091371086)

Snow spawn (Image via u/XimerGOD on Reddit)

A village nearby is one of the best things to come across in a new world. Villages have enough resources to support players for a few days. In this seed, players can find a village at X: 192 Z: 288. The village also features a ruined portal near its center.

The snowy spawn location serves as a beautiful place to build a warm, cozy community hub for Minecraft SMP members. Players can find a snowy village at X: 176 Z: -464.

3) Five cave spider spawners (Seed: -435212583063204627)

Multiple spawners (Image via u/CharlieJoyB on Reddit)

Some SMPs are technically oriented and might prefer to build gigantic farms with the max possible efficiency. This Java seed is excellent for such players as it features five different cave spider spawners around X: 18 Y: 10 Z: -215.

Players can activate multiple spawners at once and harvest spider eyes and strings from all of them efficiently. The seed also has a close village at X: -288 Z: -208 in Minecraft.

2) Double village at spawn (Seed: -3389627839631903020)

Double villages at spawn (Image via chunkbase seedmap tool)

In this Java seed, players spawn in the middle of two villages. Both villages have been generated beside a long river. Minecrafters can form factions and take control over the two villages. The first village is located at X: 64 Z: -240, and the second is at X: -144 Z: 112.

1) Survival island with three villages (Seed: -7096828587805744419)

This Minecraft seed features three plain villages within 150 blocks from the spawn location. Players spawn in the middle of three islands surrounded by vast seas. These three villages have enough food to last for a few days, even for a large SMP. Players can also find exposed cave openings filled with ores over these islands.

Edited by Saman